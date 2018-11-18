President Edgar Lungu yesterday held a closed door meeting with the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II of Western Province at his Limulunga Palace before proceeding to Mangango Constituency.
At Limulunga Palace, the President was received by the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Indunas and District Commissioners for Limulunga and Senanga, Litambo Ndombo and Vivian Mubukwanu respectively.
President Lungu was accompanied by Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Roads Development Agency Board Chairman Samuel Mukupa, senior party and government officials.
The President is today expected to attend a church service at Mangango Catholic Church in the morning, then tour Mangango Mission Hospital and later in the afternoon address a public rally in Mangango and then return to Lusaka the same day.
And four political parties are contesting the Mangango Parliamentary By-election seat.
The Patriotic Front (PF) is fielding in Godwin Putu, the United Party for National Development (UPND) Mwendoi Akakandelwa and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kashandola Yuvwenu while Kambinda Chingunde is contesting on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) ticket.
The Mangango Parliamentary Constituency seat fell vacant following the death of the UPND Member of Parliament Naluwa Mwene.
The people of Mangango Constituency goes to the polls on 20th November, 2018.
Typical Lungu!!!! Closed door meetings, as if there is an sensible things going to come out apart from political violence and brown envelope, waste of time!!!!!
Closed door meetings for a third world nation makes no sense, these are a preserve for the first world, they will talking about space tech, nuclear tech,submarines and stealth bomber tech, what’s there to close doors about poverty in misisi,kuku,mandevu etc?
This is the thing ichilema dreams of, desperately: the paramount chief escorting you! Niyamene ka!! He loses 10 times for that dream
Wait for the comment from Jay Gay, he is hallucinating on the report and replacing “President Lungu” with “Tribal Hacks” in his mind. When he comes to his senses he will comment but twist the report to that Lungu is lazying about at Limulunga.
My trib.al boy Jay Gay, presidential functions are complex, too complex for you and your tribal Hacks to comprehend. Have you ever wondered why trib.al Hacks will never be President of Zambia? To simpletons, arrogant trib.alists, glory seekers, jealous people etc, God cannot give power to destroy their own country.
#1, is that Jay Gay or just another upnd trib.alist?
Where is Bonehead Mushota this morning, sleeping late!!!
PHD, my foot!!!
Why do pf cadres become so hysterical at the site of by elections, just the frenzy surrounding the two by elections as result of the deaths of two upnd mps, they are so overwrought such that their excitement can be heard as far as the space stations.
This HEALTH minister instead of attending a funeral for the late MP, he goes somewhere