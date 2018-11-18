President Edgar Lungu yesterday held a closed door meeting with the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II of Western Province at his Limulunga Palace before proceeding to Mangango Constituency.

At Limulunga Palace, the President was received by the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Indunas and District Commissioners for Limulunga and Senanga, Litambo Ndombo and Vivian Mubukwanu respectively.

President Lungu was accompanied by Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Roads Development Agency Board Chairman Samuel Mukupa, senior party and government officials.

The President is today expected to attend a church service at Mangango Catholic Church in the morning, then tour Mangango Mission Hospital and later in the afternoon address a public rally in Mangango and then return to Lusaka the same day.

And four political parties are contesting the Mangango Parliamentary By-election seat.

The Patriotic Front (PF) is fielding in Godwin Putu, the United Party for National Development (UPND) Mwendoi Akakandelwa and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kashandola Yuvwenu while Kambinda Chingunde is contesting on the United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) ticket.

The Mangango Parliamentary Constituency seat fell vacant following the death of the UPND Member of Parliament Naluwa Mwene.

The people of Mangango Constituency goes to the polls on 20th November, 2018.