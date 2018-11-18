Zambia has supported the motion that the selection panel for the Senior leadership of the African Union Commission should be comprised of former Presidents, former Foreign Affairs Ministers and former Chairpersons of the African Union Commission with regional representation.

Speaking when she made an intervention statement on the reforms of the African Union during the opening of the 11th Extraordinary Summit for Heads of States and Government, Mrs Wina said Zambia supported the motion in view of the understanding that the eminent personalities were part of the vision owners of the Africa union flagship programme dubbed Agenda 2063.

The Vice President said the decisive development to reform the African Union would richly contribute to the attainment of Agenda 2063, a strategic framework for socio economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years.

She reiterated government’s commitment to the reform process and expressed Zambia’s desire that the AU moves expeditiously as well as methodically in completing the landmark effort to reform the institution.

She commended the African Union for spearheading the reforms saying the soil was fertile for the critical and landmark achievement which would in turn also ensure gender parity on the continent.

‘’The reforms are extremely important especially as they aim at ensuring Gender parity. This is a fundamental breakthrough for women in Africa who will directly benefit in many ways. Significantly, women will have the opportunity to participate on an equal footing in the development of the continent’’, she said.

She applauded the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed for leading by example in promoting equal representation of women in Government.

Ethiopia is the only African country that has a female President. The Country also has a female leader of the Supreme Court and a female Minister of Defense.

And officially opening the 11th Extra Ordinary Summit, AU Chairperson Paul Kagame emphasized that the purpose of the summit was to advance the institutional reform of the Union as events on the continent continued to affirm the urgency and necessity of the initiative.

He said Africa should realize that nothing was impossible when the continent is united. ’’It was your unwavering support that brought Africa’s candidate to head the francophone, Loiuse Mushikiwabo , to victory. This shows yet again that when we are united, nothing is impossible for Africa, ‘’ he said.

He welcomed the lifting of sanctions against Eritrea by the UN Security Council stating that the action would contribute to the ongoing process of the normalization in the horn of Africa.

He further extended condolences to the governments and people Malawi and Tanzania for this week’s tragic loss of their peace keepers in Congo.

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed who spoke during the official opening said Africa could achieve more if the continent was united. He took the opportunity to urge African Nations to consider actualizing the CFTA so that Africa countries could freely trade with each other.

AUC Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat reiterated that the proposed reforms would enhance the commission’s efficiency.