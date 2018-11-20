The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver ruling in President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 eligibility case on December 7, 2018.

This is in a case in which leaders of Christian Democratic Party, Zambia Republican Party, News Congress Party and Citizen Democratic Party Dan Pule, Wright Musoma, Peter Chanda and Robert Mwanza respectively asked the ConCourt to determine whether President Lungu could stand in the next election.

Deliberations in the matter came to an end in May 2018 but the ConCourt has only just announced date of ruling.

“Please take note that the above mentioned petition will be determined by the Constitutional Court sitting at Lusaka on the 7th day of December 2018 at 09:00 hours in court two, Supreme Court Building,” reads the notice sent to lawyers.

