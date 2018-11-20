The Zambia Centre for Inter party dialogue and the three Church mother bodies have resolved to have the Three Church Mother bodies lead dialogue process.

Representing the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia, the Council of Churches in Zambia and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, Bishop George Lungu reiterated the need for a true and meaningful dialogue process centred on national integration.

And signing the communique on behalf of the Zambia Center for Inter Party Dialogue, its Board Chairperson Nathan Mulonga said the signing marked the beginning of a long fruitful journey for the nation.

