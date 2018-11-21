President Edgar Lungu says he is happy that Zambia has started benefiting from the 60 billion Dollar Chinese investment pledge for Africa that was made during the Forum on China-Africa cooperation (FOCAC).
President Lungu says this can be seen through the actualization of various projects which were made during the summit in September.
Speaking when he officiated at the phase one of the 600 million-dollar Jiangxi multi facility economic zone in Chibombo district today, President LUNGU said the investment is testimony of the deepening relationship between Zambia and China.
The Head of State said his administration has shown that it’s pledges are not mere rhetoric as the country is being transformed through the actualisation of various infrastructure projects.
He thanked Jiangxi corporation for the gesture of investing in the multi facility economic zone and said the investment comes shortly after the Central province investment expo which he described as successful.
President Lungu said the setting up of the Multi facility economic zone in Chibombo will help government in its value addition and Industrialisation agenda.
At the same occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said the project is a demonstration of the growing relations between the two countries.
Mr. Li said Zambia is taking a lead in the realisation of the agreements signed during the Forum on China-Africa cooperation-FOCAC-in China
He said the Jiangxi Multi-Economic facility zone will make Zambia an industrial hub in the region and create jobs for young people.
Mr. LI said his government will continue to support Chinese investment into the country.
And Jiangxi Representative Xu Guojian said the industrial park is a vital platform for boosting economic growth of Zambia and Jiangxi province.
Mr. XU said the industrial park will come with industry, trade, integrated services, medical and educational facilities for the needs of Zambia’s economic development.
Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma said his ministry is pushing ahead with the Industrialization policy as a tool of creating jobs for Zambians.
Mr. Yaluma said he is happy with the speed that Jiangxi Corporation has moved to actualize the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed with government to begin the project.
And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said the province is ripe for investment in various sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing among others.
Chibombo Council Chairperson James Ntalasha said there is need for coordinated development in the district as it is centrally located and has enough land.
At the same occasion, President of Kabwe Chamber of Commerce Christabel Ngongola said the Jiangxi multi facility economic zone will help spur economic and industrial development in central province.
And Chief Liteta thanked President Lungu for facilitating the construction of the MFEZ saying it will help create jobs in the area and reduce poverty.
Pictures By Goodson Lupiya ZANIS
When I call him Lazy Lungu you think its an insult!!!!
Any investment is a positive good but we should be happy if we were doing it ourselves.
“Lazy says he is happy that Zambia has started benefiting from the 60 billion Dollar Chinese investment pledge for Africa that was made during the Forum on China-Africa cooperation.”
These are wasted Lungu years….you can empower your people with this type of mindsets I tell you…a foreigner comes and pumps billions in the middle of nowhere and you are happy. Meanwhile you corrupt friends are building 5 star hotels in Lusaka.
Its only you people at the top who are seeing this investment and enjoying the fruits. Its not trickling down to us at the grassroots.
Even when one wants to be positive about some of these initiatives one can’t help but be critical/-ve. What has become of the other MFEZ that have been set up with similar pomp and splendor in Zambia? In fact, what is an MFEZ? Exactly what industries, products and/or services will emanate out of this MFEZ? What is Jiangxi interest to set this up and what is the connection with the $60Billion fund for investment in Africa that was announced in Sept? Surely this cant be the result of that fund as it is just too soon to have actualised it to already be setting up this MFEZ. Is Jiangxi a private corporation or an extension of the Chinese government? Is the investment in form of FDI, debt, equity, grant etc? Why should ECL face to appear on the bill-board…implying that he personally should…
Zambians just cheer …its like being invited to lunch by strangers and the are giving you the fat potions whilst they look at you like vampires!!
And who are those Zambian’s benefiting from that $60 billion? Not me!!!!
When will Lungu be voted out office so Zambians can have a fresh start? Are there no “Recall Provisions” in Zambian Constitution? No man has destroyed the economic trajectory of this nation with reckless and unthought economic policy—, especially on Chinese investments— than Lungu has done in his few years in office. A new post-Lungu “presidency” will give Zambia a hopeful and fresh start.
Give Credit where credit is due, this is a great thing for Zambia. The Industrial Park will accommodate various industries including motor vehicle and generator assembling plants.
China is in a Trade war with the US but Chinese companies manufacturing and exporting from Zambia will say its made in Zambia and go around prohibitive tarrifs. Also Congo is a well placed market for Zambia to exploit. And it will employ at the very minimum 500 Zambians which is good. So if people don’t have anything positive to say they shouldn’t say anything at all.