President Edgar Lungu says he is happy that Zambia has started benefiting from the 60 billion Dollar Chinese investment pledge for Africa that was made during the Forum on China-Africa cooperation (FOCAC).

President Lungu says this can be seen through the actualization of various projects which were made during the summit in September.

Speaking when he officiated at the phase one of the 600 million-dollar Jiangxi multi facility economic zone in Chibombo district today, President LUNGU said the investment is testimony of the deepening relationship between Zambia and China.

The Head of State said his administration has shown that it’s pledges are not mere rhetoric as the country is being transformed through the actualisation of various infrastructure projects.

He thanked Jiangxi corporation for the gesture of investing in the multi facility economic zone and said the investment comes shortly after the Central province investment expo which he described as successful.

President Lungu said the setting up of the Multi facility economic zone in Chibombo will help government in its value addition and Industrialisation agenda.

At the same occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie said the project is a demonstration of the growing relations between the two countries.

Mr. Li said Zambia is taking a lead in the realisation of the agreements signed during the Forum on China-Africa cooperation-FOCAC-in China

He said the Jiangxi Multi-Economic facility zone will make Zambia an industrial hub in the region and create jobs for young people.

Mr. LI said his government will continue to support Chinese investment into the country.

And Jiangxi Representative Xu Guojian said the industrial park is a vital platform for boosting economic growth of Zambia and Jiangxi province.

Mr. XU said the industrial park will come with industry, trade, integrated services, medical and educational facilities for the needs of Zambia’s economic development.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma said his ministry is pushing ahead with the Industrialization policy as a tool of creating jobs for Zambians.

Mr. Yaluma said he is happy with the speed that Jiangxi Corporation has moved to actualize the Memorandum of Understanding that was signed with government to begin the project.

And Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga said the province is ripe for investment in various sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing among others.

Chibombo Council Chairperson James Ntalasha said there is need for coordinated development in the district as it is centrally located and has enough land.

At the same occasion, President of Kabwe Chamber of Commerce Christabel Ngongola said the Jiangxi multi facility economic zone will help spur economic and industrial development in central province.

And Chief Liteta thanked President Lungu for facilitating the construction of the MFEZ saying it will help create jobs in the area and reduce poverty.

Pictures By Goodson Lupiya ZANIS

[Read 175 times, 175 reads today]