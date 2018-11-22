Cabinet has approved five bills to be published and introduced in parliament. The five bills are aimed at facilitating the smooth implementation of the 2019 National Budget currently being debated in parliament.

The five bills are the Value Added Tax -Amendment Bill, 2018, Income Tax -Amendment Bill, 2018, and the Customs and Excise -Amendment Bill, 2018. Others are the Insurance Premium Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and the Mines and Minerals Development -Amendment Bill, 2018.

At its 20th Meeting, Cabinet has approved the upgrading of 500 Basic Schools during the period 2019-2022 by way of building additional infrastructure using the low-cost design model.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said the current provision for the secondary school sector is at 40 percent and this has resulted in 60 percent of the pupils who sit for grade nine examinations not being able to continue with their secondary school education and this has raised concern by Government.

Mrs. Siliya said Cabinet decided that the improvement in infrastructure in the education sector through the upgrading of 500 existing Basic Schools will greatly assist in increasing the capacity of Secondary School education provision in the country.

She said Cabinet was particularly impressed that the upgrade will involve the communities in the surrounding identified areas unlike the usual Contractor Mode which has tended to be very costly to Government and in most cases not benefited Zambian contractors thereby defeating Government’s policy of citizens’ empowerment.

Ms. Siliya said Cabinet however warned on comprising on the quality further insisting that the Patriotic Front Government will always stick to its plans of ensuring infrastructure development country-wide especially in sectors such as education to improve on literacy levels among the citizens.

And Ms. Siliya said in line with increased access to education in view of the increased infrastructure in the education sector, Cabinet further approved the local and decentralized manufacturing, supplying, delivering and assembling of school furniture for stocking and re-stocking in schools and tertiary institutions.

She said Cabinet indicated that it is necessary to decentralise and localise the manufacturing of school furniture in order to reduce the shortage of furniture in schools; create and support value addition in wood processing in the country; minimise the importation of school furniture so as to promote wealth and job creation in line with the Government empowerment programmes; as well as to reduce capital flight.

Ms. Siliya said Zambia is endowed with abundant forestry and has a good number of government and private institutions that are engaged in carpentry including schools that have design and technology.

She said in view of this, Cabinet approved the utilization of the Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Institutions under the Ministry of Higher Education in the production of school furniture country-wide as long as they have the capacity to produce the needed furniture.

Ms. Siliya said Cabinet is convinced this is another way of ensuring that its citizens participate in business created by their Government and thereby build their capacities further as well as empower them economically.

