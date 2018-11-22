Amnesty International has charged that the contempt of court charges against human rights activist Gregory Chifire are a total fabrication.
In a statement, Amnesty International stated that the prosecution of Mr Chifire make a mockery of justice and must be dropped immediately.
Mr. Chifire’s verdict and sentencing are due to be delivered on Friday, 23 November following what the organization says is a grossly unfair trial on four trumped-up contempt of court charges.
“This trial is an affront to the right to freedom of expression. Gregory Chifire’s only ‘crime’ has been to ask the Zambian judiciary to ensure accountability within its ranks,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa.
The four contempt of court charges against Chifire, the director of the Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC), emanate from his questioning of a Supreme Court judgement handed down in March 2018 involving two large corporations.
The case involved a local bank, Stanbic, referring a local company, Savenda, to a credit bureau for blacklisting on allegations that it defaulted on a loan repayment.
In a letter to Zambia’s chief justice, Gregory Chifire described the judgment as having “omitted very crucial evidence” that formed the basis for the awarding of damages to Savenda and asked for the judges suspected to be responsible to be investigated.
He was summoned to appear in court on 17 July and later faced an unfair trial.
The hearing of his case was concluded on 19 September.
“The Zambian authorities should be supporting the free exercise of the right to freedom of expression, not suppressing it. Gregory’s case smacks of censorship and victimization, designed to silence his activism work,” said Deprose Muchena.
The problem with judges in Zambia is that, only they think are above the law and should not be kept in check. Am not in support with what Chifire did, the question is who is going to make sure that citizens get fair judgments even when there has been some complaints of bias? Look at the concourt today, they seem to overturn almost even judgment that the high court has made. To make matters worse these are appointees of the president, how do we expect them to do otherwise? Even the upcoming eligibility case is decided already, the rest is judicial circus laced with a comedy of errors.
If Zambian judges behave like this then I'm convinced their colonial wigs have mentally colonised them. They are behaving like the coloniser who was so arrogant he did n't want to be criticised. This is now a democracy and judges should learn to accept scrutiny of their behavior professional or private. All of us including Chifire have a right to point out any citizen's shortcomings The only way to avoid being criticised nowadays is not to be a judge or a politician or a journalist. As long as you are in the public stage expect criticism
