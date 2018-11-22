Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has affirmed government’s position to improve on the dispensation of justice to the Zambian people.
Mr Lubinda observed that for a long time the public has raised concern with the manner in which the Ministry has been delivering its services.
ZANIS reports that Mr. Lubinda said this in Lusaka today, during the launch of the 2018-2021 Balance scorecard, Work place and wellness policy and the Service charter.
The Minister of Justice noted that this is why his ministry came up with the three documents to provide guidelines in the day to day operations and the implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP).
He explained that the Ministry of justice has a mandate to provide legal services to government agencies, facilitating the dispensation of justice and promotion of good governance principles and practices.
Mr Lubinda added that the three documents will be used to ensure that public expectations are met by improving delivery.
And Mr. Lubinda further added that the ministry is also carrying out various reforms in some departments all aimed at bettering its service provision.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary for Administration Thandiwe Oteng has implored the staff to ensure that they adhere to the guidelines laid down in the three documents when executing their duties.
Mrs Oteng also pledged the ministry’s commitment towards improving access to justice and enabling every citizen to seek protection of the law.
Oh my! This is one ministry that has been used for arm twisting purposes under the PF dictatorship. I can’t stand the sight of those constitutional court judges, their pockets filled with loot.
Sorry but the problems with the Justice department in Zambia are deeper than just waving a few documents in our face, and assuring us that everything is alright now. The institutions of democracy that enables separation of powers in Zambia are very weak. The President still wields way too much power. And whatever he says carries more weight than what the Judiciary says. For instance when a judge issued a court order to halt the deportation of Tendai Biti back to Zimbabwe, they ignored the order and sent him back anyway—a thing that can never happen in a country with strong institutions of democracy. So, if you really want to empower the judges in Zambia, start by stripping down some of the excessive powers of the Executive. Trim down the powers of the President and make the office…
… truly accountable to the Legislature and the Judiciary. Other than that, it’s more of the same. The President will still continue running the show, and whatever he says will overrule everyone, including judges.
One case takes five years to conclude on average so once there is improvement in the judicial system we expect it to be concluded in 4 years and 11 months.
This is just talk, I’m really disappointed with za yelo, no wonder the Late Great MCS fired this non performer all he does is talk and talk but no action!Mudala go to any remand prison or mukobeko and you will find overcrowdiness, poor sanition and terrible diet. Why is that the case? Because your judges continue to pass custodial sentences for very minor misdeamnours, they cling onto a very back ward system that seems to be promoting modern day slavery as per demand for free labour from the Prison service to run their various projects whose proceeds never even go back to the prisoners. Here I make a distinction between those guilty of serious offences such as mur.der, ra.pe and aggravated robbery against those commiting petty theft, peddling of small quantities of marijuana, common…
Ctn…common assault without serious injuries etc etc best way to deal with those minor offenders is community service this will both truelly rehabilitate the convict as well as provide a workforce on call to clean the streets and keep Zambia clean, green and free from cholera etc as opposed to custodial sentences where the offender comes out a complete outcast and hardened criminal that contracts diseases which they then later pass on to other members of society.
Ctn…of the course community service will lead to less congestion of our already over crowded prisoners which are clearly in violation of any UN protocol on human rights and yet they the UN remain silent on such obvious and serious Human Rights abuse. Yet they want to go and criticise President Trump when their majority members from African States such as Zambia deliberately keep their prisons in terrible conditions, we all know the prisons produce enough food to feed all their inmates well and yet the diet is terrible. Let’s not condemn all prisoners, some committed minor offences of which an out dated legal system condemned them to custodial sentences with hard labour and others may have not even committed those serious offences they were sentenced for but failed in their defence. We…
The judiciary and most lawyers in Zambia are a let down big time! Just talk about your stopping letting us down quietly, than mocking us!
