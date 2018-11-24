PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his government has kept State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) the way it found them while others have been revamped contrary to claims that it is selling some parastatal companies.

Mr Lungu said the Patriotic Front government wanted to expose SOEs to improve their operations and make them transparent to create more wealth and jobs.

The president said today in Kasama when he launched the ZAFFICO Kasama Forest Plantation that Zambians should not listen to people who were saying that ZAFFICO had been sold.

He said just like government listed ZCCM IH on the stock market, it did not mean that ZAFFICO would be sold because the State would maintain 60 per cent shareholding while part of the 40 per cent shares would be floated to the workers and the rest to others.

“As we list ZAFFICO on the Lusaka Securities exchange (LuSE) we will be careful and prudent just like vice president Inonge Wina said in Parliament on Friday, government will hold 60 per cent shares,” he said.

Mr Lungu said in the MMD regime some people involved in the privatization process undervalued some companies but the PF government would be careful with SOEs.

In an apparent reference to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, he said some people even had shares in the same companies they sold.

“Some people we know were given chance to sell companies and they bought them. But now they want to be leaders, do not listen to them they will sell more companies. They are wolves in a sheep’s skin,” he said.

He stated that it was sad that the people that where entrusted with with the privatization process at the time, shamelessly sold off the state owned enterprises and even now boast of riches which they literally looted through the privatization process to the disadvantage of the poor ordinary majority.

“Muchibemba batila, shibukombe ninkombe wakufikisha amashiwi. Nomba ngawaya ifisha we shibukombe, ninshi fyamano? (As a messenger, your role is to deliver a messege and not pass off the message as your own). The President stated that it was a shame that the privatisers were shareholders in the companies that they had been entrusted to privatise.

He stated that the accusations by the culprits of privatization, that the PF government was selling state owned companies was malicious and lacked merit in its entirety and urged the Zambian people to treat those peddling falsehoods with the contempt they deserved.

“Do not listen to lies that we are selling ZAFFICO. We have kept all state owned enterprises that we found. We have grown some of them and going foward we intend to list some of them on the stock exchange to make them more viable,” he said.

He said the PF government had kept parastatals the way it found them and ZAFFICO was on the right trajectory and was implementing programmes such as the 5,000 hectares cashew nut Mongu project and the almost 2,000 hactares of forest in Kasama.

He urged Zambians to listen to both sides because those who were involved in the privatization of companies were the ones accusing his government of corruption.

The president urged those in government to continue working hard while listening to people’s concerns and not from those who wanted to distract them so that they could lose the 2021 elections.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata said Zambia was facing rapid deforestation and her ministry wanted to ensure there were 20 hectares of forest plantations in each district.

Ms Kapata said the idea needed the partnership of stakeholders and that was the reason the ministry partnered with ZAFFICO in the Kasama and Nakonde projects.

She said President Lungu had provided leadership on sustainable forest management which had potential to create wealth and job opportunities.

Northern province Minister Brian Mundubile said ZAFFICO had responded by investing in the region in order to help drive the diversification agenda.

ZAFFICO board chairperson Trevor Kaunda said the 1,947 Kasama Forest Plantation was the first in Northern province and the third outside the Copperbelt.

He said 300 hectares of land had been cleared this year with the involvement of about 300 local people.

He said his company was also in the process of acquiring land in Luwingu and Mporokoso in its continued forest plantation expansion programme.

He said the idea of listing the company on the stock market would help his company raise capital while Zambians would also have to own shares.

