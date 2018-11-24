APC President Nason Msoni has implored citizens to be worried at what he termed the unbecoming behaviour of the country’s judiciary.

Msoni who is an ardent critic of the judiciary said there is cause for every citizen to feel frustrated and disappointed at the obvious unbecoming behaviour of the Judiciary after the Supreme court handed the the longest contempt sentance in the country’s history to Gregory Chifire.

Msoni said the judiciary has become a huge letdown and that legal and constitutional avenues for redress have been closed down.

“This institution is hugely a letdown and is seriously exhibiting biased determinations and decisions seemingly favouring the state and the party in government.

“Essentially every avenue to legal and constitutional redress has brutally been closed. The choices for citizens keep narrowing down day by day thereby discouraging even potentially law abiding citizens from pursuing the court avenue as an option of last resort,” he said.

He said the behaviour of the courts in the country was a recipe for inciting citizens to take the law in their own hands.

“The danger when the court option keeps failing citizens through stifling mechanisms to dispensing equatable justice is that this essentially is in itself the prelude to civil strife where in the end even the biased adjudicators themselves will join the masses on the run as citizens decide to take the law in their own hands to resolve matters.

“Our courts of law have never been this irrelevant before in the history of our country.

Citizens should stop wasting their time and limited resources going to courts whose Judgments are predictable and contradicts the essence of legality,” he said.

He added “certainly the first task of the next government should be to purge the benches if the institution is to win back public confidence.”

