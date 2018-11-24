APC President Nason Msoni has implored citizens to be worried at what he termed the unbecoming behaviour of the country’s judiciary.
Msoni who is an ardent critic of the judiciary said there is cause for every citizen to feel frustrated and disappointed at the obvious unbecoming behaviour of the Judiciary after the Supreme court handed the the longest contempt sentance in the country’s history to Gregory Chifire.
Msoni said the judiciary has become a huge letdown and that legal and constitutional avenues for redress have been closed down.
“This institution is hugely a letdown and is seriously exhibiting biased determinations and decisions seemingly favouring the state and the party in government.
“Essentially every avenue to legal and constitutional redress has brutally been closed. The choices for citizens keep narrowing down day by day thereby discouraging even potentially law abiding citizens from pursuing the court avenue as an option of last resort,” he said.
He said the behaviour of the courts in the country was a recipe for inciting citizens to take the law in their own hands.
“The danger when the court option keeps failing citizens through stifling mechanisms to dispensing equatable justice is that this essentially is in itself the prelude to civil strife where in the end even the biased adjudicators themselves will join the masses on the run as citizens decide to take the law in their own hands to resolve matters.
“Our courts of law have never been this irrelevant before in the history of our country.
Citizens should stop wasting their time and limited resources going to courts whose Judgments are predictable and contradicts the essence of legality,” he said.
He added “certainly the first task of the next government should be to purge the benches if the institution is to win back public confidence.”
True. The judiciary in Zambia has lost credibility.
Nason Msoni is ready to go in 6 years!!
Fully agree with Msoni. We might as well close the whole judicary and save the country money. We should outsource our judicary for a better system. There is zero confidence in the judicary. How does the deputy chief justice get involved in commenting or sitting as part of the panel for contempt but during the presidential petition he did not offer guidiance or even sit as an independent. What are the duties of the deputy and chief justices? I am unclear.
Be careful or you will be next.
Naimwe mwachilamo how can you carelessly be calling a whole lot of Supreme Court judges as being corrupted without any iota of evidence. Mind you these are not politicians like ECL you can easily get away with after insulting. These didn’t get into office through the electorate. Careful.
The only sensible comment up to now. Thumbs up.
Cage him
Mr. Msoni i’m afraid you are likely to be the next victim, why do you like politicizing things which are simple and straight forward. If you tell a person that you are a thief, point at what he/she has stolen, but waffling like that will also put you in problems. Icinwepofu caletelele pwele, if you don’t have anything to say better keep quite twapapata,
This mbuya Msoni is another dander head. He is another hopeless guy.
Fully agree with Msoni. We might as well close the whole judicary and save the country money. We should outsource our judicary for a better system. There is zero confidence in the judicary. How does the deputy chief justice get involved in commenting or sitting as part of the panel for contempt but during the presidential petition he did not offer guidiance or even sit as an independent. What are the duties of the deputy and chief justices? I am unclear.
True we should close our judicial system it’s way too biased and it no longer serves the common man who is forced to pay for it through higher taxes. Cadres are clapping not know they could be next, or their relatives. There is way too much intolerance in the country. This chi party wants to turn us into dummies who cannot express themselves. The man has every right to call them names especially that they just chewing our money without serving us the ordinary citizens
The Curious case of Mr Nason Msoni: The Man has made alarming statements in the recent but the authorities don’t seem to even regard him. It’s like he is not relevant at all in their eyes. Perhaps he is OP meant to create an impression of vocal opposition in the country. These are strange times, not everyone we know is who we think they are.