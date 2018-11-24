As National Restoration Party, we have learnt with shock that President Lungu yet again has exhibited selfishness and no care for the people of Zambia by nominating Mr Raphael Nakachinda the MMD Secretary General as Member of parliament to simply replace his President Felix Mutati and reward the MMD.
In his appointment, the President through his Press Aid Amos Chanda has told the nation without shame that this is merely to consolidate their relationship which is there between the PF and the MMD.
Mr Nakachinda has not been nominated on merit but simply on patronage. We have so many Zambians who can be nominated on merit to serve the nation but this action by the President to appoint people based on patronage and reward them has confirmed why the country has failed to prosper or develop under his leadership.
We urge the President to use his powers wisely by nominating people of high standing in society, people who have the love for the nation and people who can deliver and not praise singers. People of good reputation, people with a good background. Zambia will not expect anything from this nomination just like we have not seen anything from the appointment he made when he nominated Mumbi Phiri as Member of parliament.
We have no doubt that the president does not have people to advise him properly and his focus is only for people around him and not any other who can serve this nation. We condemn this appointment as it was not done on merit but simply patronage.
We also want the President to explain to people of Zambia why building a house of a former president at a huge cost is now a priority than building schools and hospitals for our children and our expectant mothers. 54 years of independence our mothers in many parts of the country still don’t have proper access to hospital facilities and to see the President go to hand over a house to former President Rupiah Banda at that huge cost is so heart breaking. This is another misplaced priority by the President and his government.
We would like to urge the people of Zambia particularly those in rural areas to take keen interest in the manner this nation has been mismanaged by the PF government. Their priority is no longer to serve the people as per their pro poor slogan but simply to serve their interests and those who dine with them.
As we approach 2021, we hope Zambians will make a right choice and try a new leadership that will see our nation develop.
Issued by:
Frank Sichone
Politics are about patronage. Please real the profile US Attorney General and Trumps Cabinet.
And the only example you can give is Tge dimwit, Trump?
This President is self centred.
Why is NAREP shocked about this? Doesn’t NAREP know that MMD and PF are in an alliance? Or is NAREP more worried about the fact that this alliance is still intact despite the removal of Mutati as minister? Would NAREP oppose an alliance with PF if this were proposed? Would Sichone himself turn down nomination as Member of Parliament if it came his way? Remember what Dr. Henry Kissinger said? – “Political power is the ultimate aphrodisiac”. Another quotable statement from Kissinger: “In politics there are no permanent enemies, only permanent interests”.
Chipimo I salute you. Selfishness governing the country, not development.
narep seat down ,so you mean to say nakachinda hes not deserving unless other people u think of remember even those u think of other people would have said the some takwaba kuwamwa
I thought the building of RB house was approved long before ecl became president. What we all know is that ecl has scrapped the law of building houses for former presidents starting with himself. Narep should not sound wise because of that house. Pf has been building hospitals schools and roads and you maroons still complains that you cannot eat roads.
hh and his horde of political demons have cast a cloud of negativity over the nation. It has affected a lot of people and all they see is doom and gloom. Every country goes through rough times, but these demons are trying to create a situation like the country has been seized by evil forces and they are there to liberate it. The elites have sadly been hit hard by this negativity as ECLs presidency has dashed a lot of their greedy ambitions while the masses are more objective as the by-elections show as they know these hyenas are the same and are just after power.
ECL is a crook don’t these people know that. You shouldn’t be surprised, he is busy buying people like goods. I pity these unprincipled individuals who get bought like products. Instead of pumping the money into this province he is busy buying people off and those easterners will forever be forgotten except when it’s time to vote
I fail to connect the nomination of Nakachinda and not caring for Zambians. Nakachinda is a Zambian and qualifies for any political office either by direct election or appointment. Maybe Narep wanted Chipimo to be appointed, just maybe. MMD helped PF a lot in the last elections therefore it goes without saying that you scratch my back I scratch yours. Even in the USA a president picks people to work with based on different reasons patronage being one of them. Even in industry many executives will carry with them people they feel will assist them with their new jobs. I can see that Narep haven’t left the classroom yet.