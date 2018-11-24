Dj Mzenga Man released the highly anticipated 2018 End of Year Cypher featuring Jay-Z, Slapdee, Cleo Ice Queen, Jae Cash, Fly J, Krytic, Stevo, Chisenga, Nez Long, King Illest & TiyeP.
Download the song HERE
Let me make it clear that I don’t know this guy and I have not featured any African guy apart from Fela Kuti. He just stole my line from my old songs and blended with his fellow Zambians to make a fame out of it.Stick to your lane nigga and don’t put Hov on your Zambia wawa as am way above that sh!t .Stoopid….