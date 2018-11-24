Shepolopolo goalkeeper Hazel Nali has issued a rallying call ahead of Saturday nights must-win 2018 Women’s AFCON final Group B date against South Africa in Accra.

Third placed Shepolopolo attempt to overturn a mathematical disadvantage to try and qualify to the semifinal finals.

But their ambitions were dealt a huge blow last Wednesday when they lost 4-0 to defending champions Nigeria just three days after beating winless and last played Equatorial Guinea 5-0.

South Africa lead on 6 points, Nigeria and Shepolopolo are tied on 3 points while Equatorial Guinea has zero points heading into today’s final Group B matches.

“Nothing is impossible in football, if only we can work as a team and display the football that we played in the first game, we can get the result,” Nali said.

“South Africa is only a team just like any other side and I believe we are a big team as well and just hoping for the best in Saturday’s game.”

The top two finishers will join Mali and Cameroon in the semifinals on November 27 who eliminated Algeria and hosts Ghana following a 3-2 win and 1-1 draw respectively to see the latter finish third.

