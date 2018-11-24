Zambian human rights activist Gregory Chifire has maintained that he is not guilty after he was sentenced to six years in prison.
Mr Chifire who was jailed on Friday for six years after he criticized the Supreme Court Judges over the handling of the Stanbic Bank and Savenda saga said he has always known that the Zambian Judiciary is at its lowest and that this Judgment only goes to confirm that view.
“Am not guilty. I shall walk with my head high, I shall walk tall. I shall always speak ‘the right’. After all it is our sacred right to express ourselves. No rightful court under heaven has right to deprive citizens of their freedoms. These are some of the execesses that we must never allow to be championed in our Country,” Mr Chifire wrote on his Facebook page.
“I will never sacrifice my people’s freedoms at the alter of expedience. ‘I would rather die at my post’. We need to tell the truth as it is. We need to stand against tyranny.”
“I seek not sympathy. I seek justice. Not for me, but the greater good of society. The decisions that we make now, have far reaching consequence for the future. The sacrifices we make now, we may never enjoy them in our life time but, the future generations. Yes sacrifice we must, otherwise we shall never see the luminous summit.”
He added, “Many may not understand now. Its not about seeking to please the many, but to do and fight for what is right. After all its not always that the majority are right. The big visions have not been seen by the majority, but by the commitment of a vision carrier.”
“We shall fight till we win. We shall never stop. They say winners never quit, quitters never win. Ours is a long term agenda of contributing towards a better Zambia. Individuals will come and go, but Zambia shall remain till God’s time.
All the best. Stand strong. Zambians
“No rightful court under heaven has right to deprive citizens of their freedoms. ”
But they just landed you a 6 year jail term.
Appeal and lets see what you’ve got. Where to though?. You abused the CJ. The head of the courts. You gotta be managed, son.
All the best.
Hold your head up high. These are indeed kangaroo courts….one need only look to the handling of the electoral petition. Freedom of speech is a right; these judges can not now legislate from the bench…guys, wake up before it’s too late!
The problem is that we are still ruled under UNIP mentality. Until all the old former UNIP cadres are retired, we will continue seeing such decisions from all levels of goverment.
What did you do Chifire to be locked up? Give us a signal
Chifire you called the court that allowed the bank to recover money owed by Savenda as corrupt. That was wrong because the court had facts or are the owners of Savenda your relatives. When you borrow you must pay. I hope there will be enough room in your cell to allow you stand tall. By the way don’t say ” my people ” because only God owns people.
Let’s see about that when we come to do your mid term assessment…..
“Ours is a long term agenda of contributing towards a better Zambia”
I hate fake people like this fake Mothr Fckr
Bonehead, if there is anyone fake, it’s YOU!!!
This is not a court. It’s a weapon