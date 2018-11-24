Zambian human rights activist Gregory Chifire has maintained that he is not guilty after he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Mr Chifire who was jailed on Friday for six years after he criticized the Supreme Court Judges over the handling of the Stanbic Bank and Savenda saga said he has always known that the Zambian Judiciary is at its lowest and that this Judgment only goes to confirm that view.

“Am not guilty. I shall walk with my head high, I shall walk tall. I shall always speak ‘the right’. After all it is our sacred right to express ourselves. No rightful court under heaven has right to deprive citizens of their freedoms. These are some of the execesses that we must never allow to be championed in our Country,” Mr Chifire wrote on his Facebook page.

“I will never sacrifice my people’s freedoms at the alter of expedience. ‘I would rather die at my post’. We need to tell the truth as it is. We need to stand against tyranny.”

“I seek not sympathy. I seek justice. Not for me, but the greater good of society. The decisions that we make now, have far reaching consequence for the future. The sacrifices we make now, we may never enjoy them in our life time but, the future generations. Yes sacrifice we must, otherwise we shall never see the luminous summit.”

He added, “Many may not understand now. Its not about seeking to please the many, but to do and fight for what is right. After all its not always that the majority are right. The big visions have not been seen by the majority, but by the commitment of a vision carrier.”

“We shall fight till we win. We shall never stop. They say winners never quit, quitters never win. Ours is a long term agenda of contributing towards a better Zambia. Individuals will come and go, but Zambia shall remain till God’s time.

[Read 685 times, 685 reads today]