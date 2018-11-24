Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi believes winning the first leg away match of the preliminary round against UD Songo on Wednesday will be key as Kalampa returns to the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

Songo will host Nkana in the first leg tie on November 28 in Beira before the 4 December return leg in Wusakile, Kitwe.

Nkana are seeking an improved display in CAF club competitions after their flopped 2018 Confederation Cup campaign.

“It is good we are playing in CAF Champions League. This competition is tough if you don’t prepare well but it’s easy when you prepare adequately as a team,” Chambeshi said.

“The first leg match will give us direction. When we come to the return match we will know what to do,” he said.

Nkana are currently camped in Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of the first leg match.

“We have a balanced team with foreign players some playing for their national teams. All the players should rise to the occasion and perform. All players must have an attacking mind,” Chambeshi said.

The experienced coach has carried 26 players to Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Chambeshi will trim his team to 18 this weekend who will proceed to Beira on Sunday while the eight players dropped will return to Kitwe.

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS:Allan Chibwe, Moses Mapulanga , Kelvin Malunga

DEFENDERS: Hassan Ramadhani ,Gift Zulu, Laison Thole, Ben Adama Banh, Joseph Musonda, Musa Mohammed, Richard Ocran, Given Sinyangwe

MIDFIELDERS: Duncan Otieno, Shadrick Malambo ,Yannick Mulenda, Jacob Ngulube, Harrison Chisala, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba,Shadrick Musonda, Freddy Tshimenga, Simon Bwalya, Bwalya Kasonde, Chisamba Lungu, Obed Masumbuko

STRIKERS: Walter Bwalya, Ronald Kampamba, Festus Mbewe

