Shepolopolo have bowed out of the 2018 Women’s AFCON in Ghana with their heads held high after holding South Africa in their final Group B match.

It was always going to be a mountain to climb for Shepolopolo who had a four goal deficit try and overturn after losing 4-0 to Nigeria in their penultimate Group B match on November 21.

And Shepolopolo found themselves one-down in the 7th minute when Thembi Kgatlana fired in a superb long-range shot that beat goalkeeper Hazel Nali.

However, Rachael Kundananji equalized four minutes later to see the two sides share the points as the two sides battled in a war of attrition for the remaining 75 minutes.

Shepolopolo finished third on 4 points, two points behind Nigeria and a further six adrift of South Africa at the tournament they picked up their debut victory.

Equatorial Guinea finished last on zero points after losing 6-0 to Nigeria in their final game on Saturday.

South Africa and Nigeria head to the semifinals while Shepolopolo and Equatorial Guinea head home.

[Read 312 times, 36 reads today]