Shepolopolo have bowed out of the 2018 Women’s AFCON in Ghana with their heads held high after holding South Africa in their final Group B match.
It was always going to be a mountain to climb for Shepolopolo who had a four goal deficit try and overturn after losing 4-0 to Nigeria in their penultimate Group B match on November 21.
And Shepolopolo found themselves one-down in the 7th minute when Thembi Kgatlana fired in a superb long-range shot that beat goalkeeper Hazel Nali.
However, Rachael Kundananji equalized four minutes later to see the two sides share the points as the two sides battled in a war of attrition for the remaining 75 minutes.
Shepolopolo finished third on 4 points, two points behind Nigeria and a further six adrift of South Africa at the tournament they picked up their debut victory.
Equatorial Guinea finished last on zero points after losing 6-0 to Nigeria in their final game on Saturday.
South Africa and Nigeria head to the semifinals while Shepolopolo and Equatorial Guinea head home.
Our coach was like an expectator who can’t read the game.one of the defender was slow and south Africa was using the very weaker wing and our coach could not change the girl. I don’t understand these coaches.l think Zambian are not in football but exchanging words in politics
With their heads high? How? They have been knocked out period. You hapless journalists better stop sugar coating failures. Zambia is 56 years old we can’t live with failure forever. Failures in politics failures in sport failures in economic diversification failures in fending off the Chinese failures in judiciary
Kamanga must step down he has failed to run football on this country
The author… flag naipona! Kapela akashimi. But weo dan. Thanks for all those nice words just to say we’ve lost.
BRING UR TUMA THINGS UNDER UR LEGS HOME TIMULASENI AND SENDING U FOR RETIREMENT IN FOOTBALL