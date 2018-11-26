Here is a weekend wrap of selected performances by our Chipolopolo stars at their respective clubs.

SOUTH AFRICA

Orlando Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the 2018 Telkom Cup semifinals on Saturday in Durban.

Striker Justin Shonga scored an 84th minute winner off an assist from 68th minute substitute Augustine Mulenga to lead Pirates to the 2018 Telkom Cup final.

Shonga and Mulenga will face Baroka in the final on December 8 who are coach by their former boss Wedson Nyirenda and who was instrumental in their path into the Chipolopolo set-up.

DR CONGO

Defender Chongo Kabaso played the full 90 minutes, midfielder Nathan Sinkala was injured and substituted in the 26sth minute , while playmaker Rainford Kalaba a played the 90 minutes in league leaders TP Mazembe’s 2-1 away win over third from bottom Muungano on Saturday.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 60th minute for KV Oostende in their 2-1 home loss to Kortrijk on Saturday but was not on target.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda did not make the cut.

AUSTRIA

ALTACH: Striker Brian Mwila on Sunday came on in the 73rd minute of second from bottom Altach’s 2-0 home loss to 7th placed Sturm Graz.

RB SALZBURG: Midfielder Enock Mwape came off the bench in the 89th minute to provide an assist for the Austrian champions final goal in stoppage time in a 4-0 away win over Hartberg on Saturday.

Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute.

