The UPND and its Leader Hakainde Hichilema say they have not yet received any official communication regarding the apology from Economic and Equity Party Leader Chilufya Tayali.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma said the party has only noted media reports that Mr. Tayali has apologised to Mr. Hichilema and other people whom he could have offended.

Mr. Kakoma has however stated that some of the matters that are subject of the apology are active in court.

He said normal legal processes should therefore be followed in settling the matters outside or inside court.

Mr. Kakoma said the UPND and Mr. Hichilema will respond to the apology in due course.

Mr. Tayali last week apologized to UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema for the incessant attacks on him.

[Read 721 times, 721 reads today]