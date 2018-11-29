Dear Editor,

I want to take this time to denounce the people that escorted Ms Iris Kaingu out of an event venue that Prince Harry of England visited in Zambia.

Why can’t we allow Ms.Kaingu to be our Kim Kadarshian. Kim gets away with everything in America.Iris is the real Slay Queen of Zambia.Let us allow her to shine. After all everything she does gets a lot of attention.

Do you critics think Iris Kaingu doesn’t deserve to be in the same room as Prince Harry? What official invitation did Iris need? Lets just give her a pass,after all the men love her and the women love to hate her,its all love.Let our Zambian Kim Kardarshian shine.

Background

On Tuesday Ms Iris Kaingu attempted to meet Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the Burma Barracks in Lusaka but she was ejected from the military facility even before the 34-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth arrived.

The Prince was then due to meet World War 1 veterans and widows at Burma Barracks to commemorate 100 years since the end of the war.

As he was being awaited by a small group of carefully selected guests and a handful of accredited journalists in the barracks, a beaming and attractive Iris pitched up donning a white loose fitting dress.

The smiling beauty shook hands with a few waiting journalists before making her way to the memorial hall where the war veterans and widows had been staffed to await the Prince.

However, shortly after, Iris was seen being talked to by a uniformed military man before they walked together towards the exit of the barracks.

The military officer returned a few minutes later without Iris – apparently she was not on the guest list.

Prince Harry then arrived about 15 minutes later and proceeded to fulfill his programme with Iris nowhere in sight.

