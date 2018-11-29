Dear Editor,
I want to take this time to denounce the people that escorted Ms Iris Kaingu out of an event venue that Prince Harry of England visited in Zambia.
Why can’t we allow Ms.Kaingu to be our Kim Kadarshian. Kim gets away with everything in America.Iris is the real Slay Queen of Zambia.Let us allow her to shine. After all everything she does gets a lot of attention.
Do you critics think Iris Kaingu doesn’t deserve to be in the same room as Prince Harry? What official invitation did Iris need? Lets just give her a pass,after all the men love her and the women love to hate her,its all love.Let our Zambian Kim Kardarshian shine.
Blogger
Background
On Tuesday Ms Iris Kaingu attempted to meet Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the Burma Barracks in Lusaka but she was ejected from the military facility even before the 34-year-old grandson of Queen Elizabeth arrived.
The Prince was then due to meet World War 1 veterans and widows at Burma Barracks to commemorate 100 years since the end of the war.
As he was being awaited by a small group of carefully selected guests and a handful of accredited journalists in the barracks, a beaming and attractive Iris pitched up donning a white loose fitting dress.
The smiling beauty shook hands with a few waiting journalists before making her way to the memorial hall where the war veterans and widows had been staffed to await the Prince.
However, shortly after, Iris was seen being talked to by a uniformed military man before they walked together towards the exit of the barracks.
The military officer returned a few minutes later without Iris – apparently she was not on the guest list.
Prince Harry then arrived about 15 minutes later and proceeded to fulfill his programme with Iris nowhere in sight.
Just leave the girl alone.
That girl is amazing brave. Every sinner of her kind already committed suicide, but her is ever jovial.
What a soul.
Did y’all miss the part that says “carefully selected guests”? This was a private function and this attention seeker doesn’t fall in the category of “widows and war veterans”
Good move removing this attractive lady from the situation.
The trouble with slay queens in Zambia is they think they can bed any man.
Yes, that might work on someone weak like myself, 100%.
But the prince is a married man and surely Zambia should be seen to uphold high moral standards.
I dont’ liker her, she is not my type to start with
Men prefer women of my kind not hers, she is a loser
This is exactly the reason why Africa never develops. We have been independent for half a century and by now we should know that carbon copying is not what will take us forward. But here we are advocating for more carbon copies of everything lousy from the Western World.
Given what this blogger wants we would like to have carbon copies of Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, Monica lewinsky, Jay-Z, every Western silly thing and I see these carbon copies everyday in Lusaka but its only now I understand why we produce what we produce, namely trash. Because we want to be something else other than what we are.
Iris drama is most welcome. She does no one any harm I just wonder why people get so worked up with her. Indeed she is our Kardashian and we should embrace her …. and if she is not to your Taste …. just Shut up and turn to who you consider your “iris” ….. every country has one or two .. the Bonangs, the Zodwas and others in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania etc. Life is like that accept it .. even in Jesus time they were there
YES! I agree with the writer. She should have been allowed to meet him. Nothing wrong with that. Famous people always have fans, and they meet them when they come in town.
@Lombe, I agree with you. She is famous and this young prince is her fan. He would loved to meet the famous Iris. I am sure he has been following her wonderful works.
to all you those complain about alice.. leef her aloyne..why jerous for alice?? Alice famous coz alice want a sex. I want a sex you jerous pipo want a sex.sex is a good coz make happi for me.Everibod jerous for alice coz butiful.Somebodi do a sex with a maid, somebodi do a sex with a boss or a teaching of classroom no compleyn or talk but alice its to talk talk why why lovely pipo jerous is poison bat sex good for heart pumping viva sex viva alice.bye bye me going to my hone for a good lovi and sweet like honey.
There was nothing wrong for her to be allowed to meet Harry.ln zambia people
Get extra protective or excited.
We have better things to do
PF Cadres want Sharon **** to replace Iris
Is Iris a property of UPND?
Did any one say she is UPND you fcken dander head, useless dull cadre
It is not as if Harry was walking the streets and then Iris was prevented from meeting him. This was a private function with protocols in place. So even if she may be a fan of Harry’s that does not mean she can access him as she pleases. Worse still, Iris has proven herself to be unpredictable….or rather ‘predictably unpredictable’. If I was the organiser of the function, I too would not want her around. I can just imagine her wanting to get close to Harry and planting a big wet one full on his royal lips!! Would make for nice tabloid headlines (great of Iris) but also a messy diplomatic scandal.
Correct – actually as far as she is concerned she achieved her objective by just being escorted out. But how was she allowed in the premises if she was not invited? She should have just been prevented from entering the premises and waved at Harry on his way in and out. Quite some courageous girl this one is though.
I admire the guts that this girl has. This girl can be used very very productively if her guts can be put to productive use. I think it is time we looked at how best we can make use of this girl – beyond her silly social escapade. Writer, you are right on.
She’s an embarrassment. It could have meant something else for our country if we allowed her to meet the British Prince. She can be allowed to do as she pleases, but not this time!
Because she is a sinner so we should keep her away from the righteous? Had Prince Harry been told he would have probably wanted to meet her and advise her that there is life beyond the silly mistakes people make especially whilst young.
why, u haters leave the girl alone,if you are innocent throw the first stone , dont judge
Needs to lose weight if you ask me. Not much money to flaunt around, we all know daddy is not a big cash cow no more.
She can make a living out of it instead of turning to bad vises. Those guys were just overzealous indeed, they should have allowed her to meet the prince. Maybe she has hallucinations about him kkkk.
Yes I agree with the blogger , leave the girl alone and let her be Zambias kim…Why not ??
MAY BE SHE THOUGHT HARRY WANTED TO MEET “WHORE VETERANS”
WHORE VETERANS…kikikikikikikikik! I am sure that is what the prince wanted
Why not…well because it’s Zambia not USA where almost everything and anything goes. Remember, from the time we were born we have been taught to keep traditional morals especially ku nkani yaku bedroom.
In bemba we say aliloba ilwauma.She hooked a dry one !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ALL THESE WOMEN ORGANISATIONS IN THE NATION SHOULD NOT JUST LEAVE IRIS ALONE JUST LIKE THAT. SHE MAY BE SUFFERING FROM A PSYCHOSEXUAL DISORDER OR DEVIANCE. TO ME THIS IS NOT NORMAL. THERE IS A PROBLEM HERE THAT NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED. THESE ARE THE PEOPLE WHO COMMIT SUICIDE BEFORE YOU REALIZE. SHE MAY BE ON SOCIAL MEDIA EVERYDAY, BUT SHE COULD BE LONELY. SHE NEEDS COUNSELING. SHE IS BEHAVING LIKE A “DOG ON HEAT” (SORRY FOR LACK OF A BETTER TERM) LOOKING FOR MALES TO COPULATE WITH. LETS HELP IRIS.
He he he, too much drama pa Zed. People have the ability to make issues out of no issues at all. Anyway, they did the right thing to show her the exit. I don’t think Meghan would be very amused to hear that her husband was paid a courtesy call by one of Zambia’s most notorious “Slay Queens”.
Icibeleshi sana ka Iris. Kim Kardashian does’nt run down prominence, she gets runned down for being prominent.. and that’s the difference!
Not every JIM and JACK meet the prince!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What about you? Just because you haven’t been exposed you think you are righteous. Don’t cast a stone so Jesus said.
She came in the baracks peacefully and walked away peacefully. who knows she might have been carrying some expensive perfume oil to pour on price harry’s shoes?The woman who met Jesus in the Pharises home was not chased away.
Patrick Chisembele wanted to meet Michael Jackson in the 80’s
The moment we zambians accept MDO in Iris then we shall stop making her famous
MDO
Mental Disorder