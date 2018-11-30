The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it is exploring ways of establishing an online voter registration system ahead of the 2021 general elections.

ECZ Chairperson Justice Esau Chulu says the commission recognises that majority of voters in the next general polls will be young people who are technologically minded and wants to reach them together with those with limited time to visit voter registration

centres.

And Justice Chulu says with just under three years to go before the 2021 general elections, the Commission has commenced preparations and will in 2019 undertake a delimitation exercise to demarcate constituencies, wards and polling district boundaries.

He says this process is a pre-requisite to voter registration and cardinal in reducing the distances to polling stations that the electorate need to cover.

Justice Chulu said this in Lusaka last evening when he launched the Commission’s 2018 to 2022 Strategic Plan which establishes the platform for implementation of strategic initiatives that will facilitate processes, leading up to the 2021 General elections

and beyond.

The five-year Strategic Plan Themed: ”Efficient and Credible Delivery of Elections” amplifies the Commission’s commitment, as an Independent Constitutional Body, to effectively manage and deliver credible elections.

Meanwhile, Justice Chulu said the Commission has concluded a research on the causes of high number of rejected ballot papers and voter apathy during the 2016 General Elections and Referendum.

He said the consolidation of results is currently ongoing and findings of the survey will be shared once the analysis is finalised.

