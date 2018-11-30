Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has summoned Management at a named bar in Rhodespark area, for failure to allegedly pay workers the stipulated minimum wage.

Management at the named bar, is also allegedly mistreating workers.

Mr. Lusambo who made an impromptu visit to the bar last night, warned that government will not tolerate investors mistreating Zambian workers.

He told ZNBC News that reports indicate that management at the Bar offers poor working conditions, which must immediately change.

At the time Mr. Lusambo visited the bar, Senior Management Officials were not available, forcing the Minister to summon them.

However, by broadcast time, Management had not met Mr. Lusambo to iron out the challenges by the workers.

