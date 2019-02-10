MMD Faction president Felix Mutati has called on government to quickly resolve the challenges affecting their relationship with the mines as regards the new tax.

And Mutati has outlined a 5 point 2019 strategic plan for the party.

Speaking when he officially opened the Copperbelt provincial card renewal Mutati said government and mining companies should quickly sit down and resolve the challenges in the sector saying they are not competitors but partners.

He said the challenges in the mining sector should be resolved before jobs are lost.

And the MMD leader has told the membership on the copperbelt that the leadership has come up with a five point strategic plan for 2019.

He said the party has had challenges that need to be resolved and that the five points will help to set the tone for the party going forward.

He further outlined the five point plan as Continuation of card renewal in provinces, commencement of intraparty elections, resource mobilisation, the holding of a policy conference and the commencement of preparations for the convention.

He said the policy conference will inform the party on the way forward regarding the relationship with PF and the stance of the party in 2021 elections.

He explained that his party does not make decisions without consulting the membership hence the holding of a policy conference.

On the convention; Mutati said the leadership of the party in the MMD is not won at the courts.

He said all positions will be up for grabs including the presidency and that instead of going to court people should come and compete for positions.

And speaking earlier National Secretary of the party Rapheal Nakacinda called for discipline and unity.

He urged the membership to maintain discipline and unity as without the two things all their hard work would amount to nothing.

He told the membership to stop pitting the leadership against each other because that would only destroy the party.

[Read 15 times, 15 reads today]