Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela and three others have appeared in court for the offence of concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The suspects could however not take plea because one of the accused persons Bruth Holding Limited was not before court.

The four accused persons are Ronald Chitotela, Bruth Holding Limited, Gregory Chibanga and Diris Mukange.

In the first count it is alleged that whilst acting together, the four did conceal lot number 148 of farm 50A and disguised it in the name of Diris Mukange.

In count two, the four are accused of concealing the remaining extent of subdivision lot 22183 in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill which was also disguised in the name of Mukange.

When the matter came up, defence lawyer James Matariro informed the court that the notice to bring the third accused person to court came late yesterday. The defence later made an application for the court to stop irresponsible reporting of the case.

Defence lawyer Jonas Zimba said calls to suspend Chitotela from office when he has not been found guilty are making him look as if he has been found guilty already. He said the media should not be allowed to report in a manner that will prejudice the accused persons.

And in response the state said the media should be allowed to cover as long as they are responsible. And in passing ruling, Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba said he will only allow factual reporting of court proceedings.

Magistrate Simusamba said he will not hesitate to cite for contempt those that will be irresponsible in their reporting. He said it is not the work of the media to determine whether the suspects will be jailed or not.

The matter has since been adjourned to February 19th for plea.

[Read 497 times, 497 reads today]