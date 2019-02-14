Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela and three others have appeared in court for the offence of concealing property suspected to be proceeds of crime. The suspects could however not take plea because one of the accused persons Bruth Holding Limited was not before court.
The four accused persons are Ronald Chitotela, Bruth Holding Limited, Gregory Chibanga and Diris Mukange.
In the first count it is alleged that whilst acting together, the four did conceal lot number 148 of farm 50A and disguised it in the name of Diris Mukange.
In count two, the four are accused of concealing the remaining extent of subdivision lot 22183 in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill which was also disguised in the name of Mukange.
When the matter came up, defence lawyer James Matariro informed the court that the notice to bring the third accused person to court came late yesterday. The defence later made an application for the court to stop irresponsible reporting of the case.
Defence lawyer Jonas Zimba said calls to suspend Chitotela from office when he has not been found guilty are making him look as if he has been found guilty already. He said the media should not be allowed to report in a manner that will prejudice the accused persons.
And in response the state said the media should be allowed to cover as long as they are responsible. And in passing ruling, Lusaka Magistrate David Simusamba said he will only allow factual reporting of court proceedings.
Magistrate Simusamba said he will not hesitate to cite for contempt those that will be irresponsible in their reporting. He said it is not the work of the media to determine whether the suspects will be jailed or not.
The matter has since been adjourned to February 19th for plea.
Chitotela should be suspended. This is all we are asking from the president
It’s Simusamba handling the case?
Trust me, this case is not going anywhere. This chap is a PF carder.
The outcome is predictable.
Judges of Zambians court ate dull how do you defend a suspect.dont think we are dull like you playing a dirty game that case is not going anywhere
It is the law. Chitotela might be guilty, but the court of public opinion is lousy, especially in Zambia. This crook of a minister has to be tried by the courts not the media.
This lawyer is very ignorant. Which school taught him being suspended means one is guilty? He needs to be re-schooled to know that suspension means allowing the process to take its course without any undue influence by virtue of the accused having access to documents which would be key to acquitting or convicting him or her. Yaba! This level to comprehend is really a challenge in this country. Poor reading and understanding culture.
Ba Chitotela nensula iyo. Atase mukwai
When we say lungu is a corrupt theif that has corrupted the whole judiciary , this is what we mean…..this case is not going anywhere….
To CK , don’t think because lungu is making overtures to befriend you, things are ok……you will eat a poisoned apple with lungu……do not associate yourself with him…..he will try to take down to jsil with him as many people as possible…
Already hiccups at the beginning of the case means this case is going nowhere. Both the proscecuti prosecution and defence will connive to see this charges are dismissed.