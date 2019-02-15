President Edgar Lungu says there is need to carry out regular care and maintenance on all infrastructure in the country if they are to stand a test of time.

President Lungu says there is need to carry out regular checks and care of infrastructure as most roads in Muchinga are in bad state because they have not been rehabilitated for a long time.

Mr. Lungu said the Mpika to Chilonga Mission hospital road is in a bad state and need an overhaul because of lack of maintenance.

The President who expressed displeasure at the stalled projects such as the schools and health facilities in Kanchibiya and in Mpika districts added that government is losing money on account of poor contracting and lack of maintenance.

The Head of state however said he was impressed with the progress made on phase two of Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital which is under construction.

The Republican President who also expressed happiness with the construction works at Chilonga school of nursing , said this on a conducted tour of various development projects in the Province.

He also toured Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital which is few kilometers from Mpika town, Chilonga nursing school along Mpika Lusaka road and Kampamba Day secondary school whose construction has stalled since 2015.

Yesterday, President Lungu visited another day secondary school in Kanchibiya whose construction has also stalled.

And speaking to the President during the tour at Chilonga, Sister in Charge Rosemary Kabonga thanked President Lungu for his K5 million pledge contribution to the rehabilitation and construction of infrastructure at Chilonga school of nursing.

Sister Kabonga said from the President’s contribution, two buildings have been built while construction of other structures is on course.

She said management of Chilonga school of nursing is doing everything possible to upgrade the school to a good standard where it can offer quality education to the learners.

She however said the school has a challenge with transport as it has no vehicle.

Despite these set- backs, the Sister in Charge disclosed that the school also plans to start pottery business using the available space at the school so that it can raise some funds for the operation of the institution.

