The Zambia Environmental Management Agency has granted an extension to Chain Stores that applied for an extension from 14th February to utilize the remaining stock of non-compliant plastic carrier and flat bags that are less than 30 microns in thickness.

The extension covers, Shoprite, Game Stores, Cheers Supermarket, Spar, Pick n Pay, Choppies and Food Lovers who have been granted an extension of two weeks for non-compliant plastic carrier bags and one month for non-compliant plastic flat bags.

ZEMA Acting Director General Simon Mwansa says during the period of the extension, both non-compliant plastics bags and alternative bags are expected to be given to customers.

Mr. Mwansa said the deadline for the registration by existing businesses that manufacture, import, trade in or commercially distribute packaging materials in Zambia specified under the Regulations remains 13th August 2019.

He said following the engagement and inspections carried out, it has become apparent that some regulated entities have remaining stock which would need to be disposed of.

Mr. Mwansa explained that the affected packaging materials are Cartons, Non-returnable Glass and Plastic Bottles, Plastic Carrier and Flat Bags, Beverage Cans, Waste Oils and Lubricant Containers, Used Lead Acid Batteries, Pesticides and Chemicals Containers and Expired Chemicals. Others are; Used Tyres, near end of life or end of life Electrical and Electronics and Electrical and Electronic Equipment.

He said ZEMA remains positive that implementation of the EPR will result in minimization of waste and promote a cleaner and healthier environment in Zambia.

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency commenced enforcement of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations Statutory Instrument No. 65 of 2018 (“the EPR Regulations”) in February, 2019.

As part of this enforcement, Mr. Mwansa said the Agency has continued to engage industries that manufacture, distribute, import, trade in or commercially distribute packaging materials listed in the Regulations.

[Read 34 times, 34 reads today]