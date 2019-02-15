The Civil Society Organization Foundation of Democratic Process (FODEP) says there is need for all consented efforts from all political players if the country is to stamp out any form of political violence.

Quoting article 60 of the constitution of Zambia which recognizes and defines political parties , FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says a Commission should be set up with a mandate to address any form of political violence in the country.

“ There is need to put up a commission that can have a broad mandate to deal with day to day political life of this nation and help political parties to grow, “ he said during an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today.

The proposed commission will be important, he said, because its role will not just be to police political parties but basically to ensure that political parties are strengthened to internalize democratic practices.

Mr. Chifwembe further said if the government can move in quickly in consultation of the political party commission so that the law can be enacted in the current sitting of parliament.

Violence characterized in the recently held parliamentary by- election in Sesheke district and the other seven local by- elections across the country.

