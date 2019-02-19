THE Kapompi Bridge which joins Nkana East and Musonda compound in Kitwe City has collapsed barely a month after it was worked on.

The bridge collapsed this morning due to heavy rains being experienced in the area.

Last month, Kapombi bridge had collapsed and area member of Parliament Joseph Malanji arranged contractors who worked on it at a cost of over 300 thousand Kwacha.

ZANIS reports that a spot check at broadcast time , found motorists stranded at the site while pedestrians took their risk to cross the bridge which is on the verge of collapsing completely.

And Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe who rushed to the scene said the council will immediately put a temporal foot bridge opposite the collapsed bridge to enable school going children and people that go for work to cross the stream.

Mr. Kang’ombe said the council has also engaged Avic International to finalize works on an alternative road using Copperbelt University Hostels access road for motorists.

He added that as a long term solution to the problem, a permanent bridge will be constructed after the rain season.

And Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu who accompanied the Mayor to inspect the bridge said the concrete bridge which was put up recently should not have been put as it was adding more pressure on the pillars.

Mr. Mpundu said it was sad that the bridge had collapsed even after making attempts to resuscitate it a few weeks ago.

