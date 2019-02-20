Home Entertainment Chef 187 releases new single “Tuleya Tulekula“ Entertainment Chef 187 releases new single “Tuleya Tulekula“ February 20, 2019 86 views 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Chef 187 released a new single titled “Tuleya Tulekula“. Listen to/ Download the song HERE [Read 134 times, 134 reads today]Related Posts:Chef 187 unveils the highly anticipated video for his hit single “House Party Mu Ka One Room”Chef 187 releases short documentary explaining the meaning behind his song ” Good Teacher, Bad Kasukulu”Chef 187 to release AMNESIA and launch clothing lineB-flow unveils the video for “Tekwesha” that features Chef 187Drifta Trek and Chef 187 unveil “Ma Dance Yanasalako” video Loading... LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.