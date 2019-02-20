Embattled Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela has stated pushing for the possible arrest of his Cabinet colleagues for corruption, highly placed ACC officers have revealed.
The officers who are not authorized to speak to Journalists said Mr Chitotela is determined to have other Ministers indicted on corruption charges so that he does not go down alone.
Mr Chitotela who on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to corruption charges levelled against him in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.
The officers revealed that revealed that Mr Chitotela is determined to have Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo arrested for corruption.
They said the Pambashe Member of Parliament has started producing documents and offering voluntarily information in the hope it will get the trio arrested.
The officers stated that Mr Chitotela has been telling them that he will not go down alone when there are other Ministers who are eating from corruption.
“What is happening is that Honourable Chitotela has realized that as much as President Lungu wants him to stay in his Cabinet, his arrest was orchestrated by his political enemies, so he has also started supplying us with some key data on the three Ministers. The idea is that if he is to go down, then he should not go down alone,” the sources said.
They said Mr Chitotela has also started giving them fresh evidence in the purchase of the Fire Trucks scandal in order that Mr Kampyongo is arrested over the controversial procurement.
The sources said the Commission is likely to start acting on Mr Chitotela’s information very soon because it appears credible.
“The Minister is now supplying us with unsolicited but key data around the dealings of his colleagues in Cabinet and it shouldn’t be too long before we move in to effect arrest,” they said.
The ACC officers added that Mr Chitotela could be out to sabotage President Lungu’s administration.
“It appears he is now determined to make the administration look bad, it’s some kind of sabotage if you like it. He has a bone to chew with Dr Chilufya over their political ambitions but it looks like he has now targeted Vincent (Mwale) and Minister Kampyongo,” they said.
we are all ears Mr. Chitotela. They will start exposing each other since they are all corrupt. I am only supprised about Hon. Mwale. Never expected this about him
The plot thickens.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
In simple Zambian English
Mr Chittela ia alleging that, most if not the enitre cabonet are involved in corrupt practisex
The President need to wield the act, but quiet frankly I have lost hope he will do the right thing
Besides, just may maybe after all, Harry Kalaba is smiling quiet loudly somewhere
This will NOT end well
My President is not coming out of this with much credit.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Either this is fake news or the office of the ACC are so very dumb…
Either what they are letting out is a culcukated move to have the ministers misstep into a trap or it is a dog whistle to the president to help Chitotela else azaulula.
What a stupid ACC in my opinion… learn from Muller you iddiootttss don’t you follow the news?
You do not reveal … whether unnonimously or not… keep it under wraps swiiines!!!!
Sounds like fake news. How can anticorruption start with a gossip instead of going to investigate and and bring to book corrupt Kampyongo. He has taken long to explain the truck he concealef in his brother’s name. Kampyongo and Mwale time is ripe to be investigated. Projects in Chinsali have stalled and the Alfa does not want this laziness of Kampyongo to spill to other provinces.
Thank you. Please let us get the whole truth. Being a Christian, you must not hide sin. Please expose them ALL. Well done Chitotela.
These all are going ask keiza Zulu,it’s the president’s idea
Pakudya sayambana.
I ve always said PF will die a natural death. We have to identify a national leader to take over the affairs of the country. NOT a wounded buffalo
It’s political
The whole thing just cant work.You cant congregate functional illiterates and educated but dull people like Nkandu Luo,Mwanakatwe,Brian Mushimba etc and expect to succeed in running a government.Sadly after they loose power that will be their end,what keeps them together is looting from the government.They are not capitalists,sociolists,communists or the sad joke they keep telling us that they are pro poor while stealing from the same poor people. And once they are no longer in government it will be each one for himself.
Nkhani ya lula. Wakonda mvula wakonda matika or is it matope? Go go go Chitotela, wulula nkhani. Ziko imvela
The news above is questionable. Usually investigation officers do not reveal such items. I am afraid, it is the mind of the author or anybody who posted this information. This does not mean that the three may not be suspects…It has been free for all administration!
No ACC officer can say such things. Neither can a real thief like Chitotela say such things, particularly under the guidance of his lawyer.
The writer is just trying to get a reaction from the other three ministers.
I only hope Chief Mukuni won’t say all these are being targeted because they have presidential ambitions. If the story is true the ACC shouldn’t be telling us about it unnomously but should instead move in and arrest these gentlemen.
We shall end up with the entire front bench in parliament under arrest but still working and making speaches in parliament,with the opposition continuosly walking out…I remember Mutembo Nchito commenting during Chiluba is a thief case ati “BAZAULULANA”.
Looks like the beginning of the end of the PF corrupt regime. Lungu will not escape these corruption scandals. He’s trapped and he knows it. Hakainde is not the alternative though, he would be worse than Lungu.
Mushota your PhD is finally paying dividends. Keep it up. Zambia first!