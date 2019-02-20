Embattled Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela has stated pushing for the possible arrest of his Cabinet colleagues for corruption, highly placed ACC officers have revealed.

The officers who are not authorized to speak to Journalists said Mr Chitotela is determined to have other Ministers indicted on corruption charges so that he does not go down alone.

Mr Chitotela who on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to corruption charges levelled against him in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

The officers revealed that revealed that Mr Chitotela is determined to have Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale and Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo arrested for corruption.

They said the Pambashe Member of Parliament has started producing documents and offering voluntarily information in the hope it will get the trio arrested.

The officers stated that Mr Chitotela has been telling them that he will not go down alone when there are other Ministers who are eating from corruption.

“What is happening is that Honourable Chitotela has realized that as much as President Lungu wants him to stay in his Cabinet, his arrest was orchestrated by his political enemies, so he has also started supplying us with some key data on the three Ministers. The idea is that if he is to go down, then he should not go down alone,” the sources said.

They said Mr Chitotela has also started giving them fresh evidence in the purchase of the Fire Trucks scandal in order that Mr Kampyongo is arrested over the controversial procurement.

The sources said the Commission is likely to start acting on Mr Chitotela’s information very soon because it appears credible.

“The Minister is now supplying us with unsolicited but key data around the dealings of his colleagues in Cabinet and it shouldn’t be too long before we move in to effect arrest,” they said.

The ACC officers added that Mr Chitotela could be out to sabotage President Lungu’s administration.

“It appears he is now determined to make the administration look bad, it’s some kind of sabotage if you like it. He has a bone to chew with Dr Chilufya over their political ambitions but it looks like he has now targeted Vincent (Mwale) and Minister Kampyongo,” they said.

