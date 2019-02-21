The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock says it has not lifted the ban on the movement of livestock from Chisamba district to other areas.

The ban followed an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in area.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Kampamba Chewe says the move has been taken to avoid spread of the disease to other areas.

Mrs Chewe has clarified that farmers in Chisamba will only be allowed to move their animals for slaughtering to avoid contact with other animals.

She has told Journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka that Government is putting up several measures to ensure that the disease is contained within the district.

Meanwhile Mrs Chewe has announced that Zambia has opened a market for honey in China following the high demand for the commodity in that country.

She has also urged women and youths to take advantage of the development and venture into bee keeping to boost export of honey to China.

And Mrs Chewe said government has made progress to start exporting sheep and goat to Saudi Arabia under the Zambia Saudi Arabia Goat and Sheep project.

