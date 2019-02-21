Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili risks being arrested for uttering derogatory and racial remarks aimed at an Indian national seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Ms. Siliya says the Roan Law Maker went against the Law and that the Law should take its course on his actions.
She has told Journalists at a media briefing that the development should not only be condemned by all well-meaning Zambia but by the international community.
Ms. Siliya added that Mr. Kambwili’s actions have the potential to endanger the lives of Zambians leaving in the Diaspora.
She said it is disappointing to see such actions coming from someone who once served as minister and is a law maker.
Earlier, Mr. Kambwili has refused to apologise for reprimanding an Indian National who he found operating a compactor under the Lusaka decongestion project.
Mr. Kambwili has come under fire for his actions with some stakeholders challenging him to apologise to the Indian Community and the Zambian people who have no history of Xenophobia.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mr. Kambwili is seen uttering remarks against an Indian national who was found operating a compactor and challenging the same person to go back to India.
I didn’t hear Kambwili say “go back to your country you curry eating, open defecator, stingy Ramish or Patelo.”
WhatW is she referring to ?
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Come on Dora. Are you serious? You can not arrest people carrying offensive weapons ment to injure fellow Zambians but you go on an ant hill to condem and threaten a Zambian who is merely directing the country’s authorities to set policies that would benefit Zambians by putting them first on the employment list?
Kambwili was not talking to the Indian, he was talking to you for preferring expensive expartriate labour for small tasks than can be done by Zambians.
Can someone please remind me that story about a p!g and lipstick…..
All I heard Kambwili say was go back to your country you for getting a level job that many a Zambian machine operator can do. Truth be told, he’s right. Why send maids to Dubai if Indians are coming to work as maids in Zambia? I can’t say he’s offside, since he’s the same Kambwili who was hurriedly removed from Labour Ministry for speaking for Zambia.