Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili risks being arrested for uttering derogatory and racial remarks aimed at an Indian national seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Ms. Siliya says the Roan Law Maker went against the Law and that the Law should take its course on his actions.

She has told Journalists at a media briefing that the development should not only be condemned by all well-meaning Zambia but by the international community.

Ms. Siliya added that Mr. Kambwili’s actions have the potential to endanger the lives of Zambians leaving in the Diaspora.

She said it is disappointing to see such actions coming from someone who once served as minister and is a law maker.

Earlier, Mr. Kambwili has refused to apologise for reprimanding an Indian National who he found operating a compactor under the Lusaka decongestion project.

Mr. Kambwili has come under fire for his actions with some stakeholders challenging him to apologise to the Indian Community and the Zambian people who have no history of Xenophobia.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mr. Kambwili is seen uttering remarks against an Indian national who was found operating a compactor and challenging the same person to go back to India.

[Read 159 times, 159 reads today]