Movement for Multiparty Democracy MMD Youths have welcomed the move by NDC General Secretary to fire Chishimba Kambwili for his xenophobic attacks on an Indian national.

MMD National Youth Treasurer Geoffrey Mulenga said the move by NDC should be welcomed because the behavior and actions of the NDC consultant was not befitting of a national leader.

“As MMD youths we welcome the move by NDC to relive PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili from his political consultancy services.

“His behaviour and conduct over the last few years since his fallout with President Lungu has been that less befitting a leader he proclaimes to be and went against the leadership tenets we as a nation espoused to see in today’s modern politics in Zambia.

“Of course one that is guaranteed of free speech but with utmost respect and restraint with the civility befitting leaders,” he said.

Mulenga said the actions of Dr Kambwili were not only childish and uncalled for but that it should not be tolerated in a country celebrated for it’s hospitality towards foriegners.

“We think Kambwili’s behavior was uncalled for, Childish and it shouldn’t be tolarated because as you are aware in this country we have a lot of graduates as teachers and nurses and just recently the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Mauritius is looking to Zambia to recruit teachers to go and teach in that country and nurses to go and practice health in Angola now as a person who has once held a position of Foreign Affairs Minister and Labour Minister.

“We think he should know the procedure of handling those issues and it was uncalled for, for him to approach that innocent Indian who he did not even ask if he is a Zambian of Indian origin he just went there and started yelling at an innocent person and unfortunately for him this person was mature enough not to answer back suppose he was just in that vehicle resting? He has his role that he plays but that machine is driven by a Zambian? How is he going to feel if tomorrow he finds the same machine being driven by a Zambian?

“We ourselves use this Kamloops Road and we use this Munali road which they are upgrading and what we have discovered and observed is that 3/4 of those machines are being driven by Zambians,” he said.

He wondered what the Indian community had done to Kambwili for him to act the way he did on an innocent individual who could even be a Zambian of Indian origin.

“Why should Kambwili come out as if he has got a grudge against the Indian community. Indians have been part of Zambia for a long time in Chipata Indians are there, in Lusaka Indians are here, in Kawambwa you will find Indians and these people have been here for so long and he cannot tell us that he is aware that Indian who was sitting in that Machine is from India.

“I think the behavior was uncalled for and as a young person looking forward to having the country create employment for youths in other countries which are willing to take up these young people who have graduated in teaching and nursing it would not settle well if those people went to work in other countries and they are treated like the way Kambwili did,” he said.

He further said Kambwili should know how bilateral loans work as he has not only gone to school but is a former minister in two ministries that deal with such matters.

“I also think the roads being done by Indians are being done under a mutually beneficial Bilateral Loan that was agreed between the two(2) countries and he doesn’t know the conditions. That is a loan between Zambia and India and we are told that Honourable Kambwili graduated from Copperstone University, isn’t he supposed to be aware about these things, he was Foreign Affairs Minister he knows how governments operate. Maybe he should stop condemning this government today because he was the one who was a failure because he himself was the ‘KAPONYA’,” he said.

