Self styled NDC consultant, and embattled Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili has been fired. NDC Secretary General, Mwenya Musenge has confirmed the news live on UnzaRadio this morning.

Mr Musenge said that,” Mr Kambwili’s conduct is making the party look like a party of jokers, we are not racist, we are not xenophobic”

Mr Musenge has further advised Mr Kambwili to concetrate on fighting for his contested membership in the ruling Patriotic Front.

The NDC leadership has also been dismayed that Kambwili has refused to vacate his seat as Roan member of parliament despite being expelled by the ruling party.

NDC said that this has affected its mobilisation and member recruitment countrywide.

Speaking to journalists today when queried on his expulsion from NDC Mr Kambwili said; “internal political matters of a political party in nature are discussed internally and anybody who goes to discuss those issues to the press is foolish,” Kambwili said in reference to Musenge.

Kambwili went on to confirm that he is the leader of NDC and thus has given new ground to the courts to uphold the decision of the Patriotic Front to expel him.

Kambwili who took his expulsion from PF to court had said he was merely a consultant for NDC but today has admitted that he is the leader of NDC.

Reports suggest that over 30 of the 38 central committee members of NDC voted to expel Kambwili on grounds that he is an embarrassment to the party.

The NDC leadership said they do not want anything to do with Kambwili noting that he is also a hypocrite as he can not castigate any supposed foreigner for working in Zambia when his wife and children work and live in the United Kingdom.

