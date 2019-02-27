The Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund has spread to Luapula Province with the view to visit all District markets and churches.

Clement Tembo who is National Coordinator for the Presidential Initiative Fund announced that a total of K800,000 has been set aside to empower marketeers and church congregants in the province.

Speaking at Senama Market in Bahati Constituency where he disbursed K50,000, Mr Tembo said President Lungu made promises to uplift the standards of livelihoods of the people of Zambia especially those that were considered to be low or poor and yet viable.

And Mansa District Commissioner James Nyenjele thanked President Lungu for remembering the People of Mansa District.

Meanwhile, Samuel Luneta who is the fund manager said all Districts were targeted under the K800,000 which has been set aside and everyone operating from conventional markets and churches are eligible to receive the Fund.

The Presidential Initiative Empowerment Fund Team is in Luapula province and will proceed to western province later next week.

[Read 62 times, 62 reads today]