A 26 year old cyclist of Mwense Town in Luapula province died on the spot after he was hit by a speeding vehicle.

ZANIS reports that Luapula province police commissioner Elias Chushi who confirmed the road traffic accident and named the deceased as Abel Mulenga

The accident happened yesterday around 14:00 hours near Kawama clinic along Mwense – Mwansabombwe road.The cyclist was hit by a Toyota Noah minibus registration number ADC 1468 driven by Mr. Sinkala aged 31.

According to Mr Chushi, the cyclist got hit by the vehicle which was driving from north to south direction.As a result the cyclist died on the spot.

The Body of the deceased has since been taken to Mambilima mission hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

