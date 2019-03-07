The Human Rights Commission has recommended that the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) should reconsider it’s decision to suspend the broadcasting license of Prime TV and allow it to operate while addressing the identified shortcomings.The Commission advised that freedom of expression and media freedom are common parameters of assessing a country’s human rights and good governance record. Therefore the Commission stated that it is in the national interest that the government must look at a broader governance picture in resolving this matter.

Below is the Full Press release

After engaging various stakeholders, the Human Rights Commission (HRC) strongly recommends that the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) should consider lifting the suspension of the broadcasting license for Prime Television Station.

The suspension of the broadcasting license of Prime TV for 30 days is excessive punishment that is likely to seriously undermine the growth of the Privately-owned Television Station as well as deprive millions of its viewers of their democratic right to access divergent information and views as required in a democratic state.

Zambia has a relatively good record of having established a robust liberalised media industry in the quest to promote free expression of, and access to divergent views, information and opinions as a matter of human rights and good governance.

It would be extremely unfortunate if such a record of human rights and good governance was undermined by a decision such as suspending the broadcasting license of the Privately-run Television Station when the matter could easily have been amicably resolved in better way.

The Commission is therefore confident that the Government will listen to numerous voices pleading for its public interest intervention and will accordingly review the decision made by IBA.

As a National Human Rights Institution, the Commission wishes to advise that freedom of expression and media freedom are common parameters of assessing a country’s human rights and good governance record. It is, therefore, in the national interest that the government must look at a broader governance picture in resolving this matter.

The consequences of a country being viewed as a human rights violator, whether true or not, has far-reaching negative impact on the socio-economic development of the country and on the general welfare of the citizens at large. Therefore, the common good must override any sectional interests in resolving the complaints against Prime TV.

While appreciating IBA’s mandate of safeguarding the rights, freedoms and reputation of others from unprofessional broadcasting, it is the Commission’s strong view that IBA should continue executing its legislative mandate in a manner consistent with the fundamental human rights principles of non-discrimination and equal protection and benefit of the law.

To this effect, IBA is encouraged to be seen to be building the capacity of all broadcasting institutions in Zambia in order to contribute to a professional, pluralistic and diverse broadcasting industry as a hallmark of deepening democracy, respect for human rights and good governance.

Finally, the Commission wishes to call upon all stakeholders, particularly human rights defenders and the media fraternity, to effectively claim their right to a robust pluralistic and diverse media industry in Zambia that will fearlessly but factually and fairly mirror the diverse socio-economic, cultural and political heritage of the country for sustainable inclusive development.

Mweelwa Muleya

Spokesperson

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

[Read 60 times, 60 reads today]