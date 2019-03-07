Reigning Miss Zambia Universe, Melba Shakaboza will this weekend attend the United Nations Youth Forum, which will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on Saturday 9th March 2019.

“I am totally honoured to have this opportunity of attending and speaking at a United Nations Meeting to raise the voices of young women around the world”, say Melba

Melba has been selected as one of the young women speakers and will join teenage Hollywood Actress, Sara Rowe from Grey’s Anatomy and Nickelodeon, together with other young women activists from the UK, USA and other parts of the world who will speak on the young women’s Panel of “VISION VOICES”. The Panel which will bring together the voices of young women from across the globe to provide a perspective from around the world looking at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women CSW63 priority theme of the year addressing “Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls”.

“The Miss Universe Zambia strives to instil confidence in our young women to articulate social issue that affect the young generation”, Says Alice Musukwa, Country Director and Organiser of the Miss Universe Zambia Pageant.

Melba, who won her place on the delegation as part of her Prize from the Justina Mutale Foundation, when she emerged as winner of the Miss Universe Zambia 2019 competition will attend the UN Meeting as part of the Justina Mutale Foundation’s Young Women’s delegation to the United Nations 63rd Session of the Commission on the Status on Women (CSW63), which will be held from 11-22 March 2019. The Youth Dialogues helps young people to engage with the United Nations, Member States, and Civil Society during CSW63.

“At the Justina Mutale Foundation, will do not jut bring down the elevator. We ensure that the elevator takes our Mentees right up to the very top”, Says Justina Mutale, African Woman of the Year and Founder & President of the Justina Mutale Foundation

The Justina Mutale Foundation advocates for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls by providing leadership training and mentorship. The Foundation also advocates for the retention and completion of tertiary education for young women from rural and disadvantage families in Africa by providing them with university scholarships to access higher education around the world.

