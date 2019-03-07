Zambia’s 2019 U23 AFCON qualifier opponents Malawi complete their three-week overseas training camp this weekend with an away friendly date against Egypt.

Malawi has been in Belgium for the last fortnight where they played six friendly games.

Malawi landed in Egypt on March 4 and will face the 2019 U23 AFCON hosts on March 8 before heading back home for final preparations.

The Young Flames won two, drew two and lost two matches during their fourteen day training camp in Belgium.

Meanwhile, Zambia, who have held weekly training camps in Lusaka for the last five weeks, will head to Johannesburg this week for a ten-day camp in transit to Blantyre for their March 20 first leg date.

A friendly against eSwatini is on the cards next week while South Africa.

Zambia and Malawi will meet in the final leg on March 24 in Lusaka with the winner over both legs advancing to the final qualifying stage in June to play Burundi or Congo-Brazzaville.

The top three finishers at this November’s tournament in Egypt will qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

