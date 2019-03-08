There is need for Zambia to embrace innovative approaches in order to remove structural barriers that leave women and girls behind, the Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council chairperson Mary Mulenga.
Speaking during the Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council Open Day at Zambia Alliance of Women in Lusaka, Ms Mulenga said women and girls should be supported by all.
“There is need for Zambia to embrace innovative approaches so that we remove structural barriers so that no woman, no girl is left behind. Innovation and technology provides unprecedented opportunities yet trends indicate that a growing gender divide still exists and I am sure you will agree with me that women remain under represented in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” Ms Mulenga said.
“This is evident even from the statistics. We have seen our girls lagging behind even when grade 7, 9 and 12 results come out. Because of this we see that our women and girls are prevented from developing and influencing gender responsive innovations to achieve transformative gains for society.
It is vital that women’s ideas and experiences equally influence the design and implementation of the innovation that shape the future of our country.”
Ms Mulenga said this year’s International Women’s Day theme ‘Think equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change’ was challenging women to think and be more innovating in the fight towards gender equality.
“Even as we commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day under the theme ‘Think equal, Build smart, Innovate for Change,’ our members who are here today will be able to tell us and the media how they are interpreting this year’s theme. For us as NGOCC, this year’s theme would not have been more appropriate because I think we need to be more focused on finding innovative ways in which to advance gender equality and empowerment of women particularly in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure,” Ms. Mulenga said.
“We know that International Women’s Day provides us with an opportunity to appreciate some of the remarkable contributions that we have made as women in society. It is also an opportunity to reflect. As we are commemorating on it, we are also reflecting on the challenges and the struggles we go through as women and the men that support us also on a day to day basis. Above all, it is an opportunity to remind ourselves that again we are here this year to speak to our leaders so that we do introspection. We need to know how we are doing for the women of Zambia.”
Ms. Mulenga said there was need for Zambians to work hard and ensure that women fully participate and benefit from cultural, economic and political development processes.
She said it was pleasing to note that there were women out there who were breaking the barriers and doing male work.
The Answer is found in Genesis 1:28 – Let them (Male and Female) have dominion/Rulership/ or be Managers over (not fellow Male or Female) earthly creation – the fish, cattle, birds, etc.
Trouble for women started when they touched the forbidden tree! The fallen Male wants to dominate the fallen female. That is contrary to the original order of things. Unfortunately, Christianity has been reduced to a Religion of fanatics without the saving knowledge of the Holy Book they claim to follow! Read!!!
Happy Women’s Day! Women are NOT Lessor humans! Treat them as equals!
Whatever the case when need to work 10times harder just to get recognition… Its quite tough especially in the so called “male fields” , powers that be delegate women to do reports rather than making them prove their selves in the field… They look at them and just see “babies” around them and they perceive them failures before they even try them…ha sibangakwanise,… With men there is instilled confidence in them as they are given tasks…ati nimwamuna azakwanisa…but given an equal opportunity women do perform well, well above average men….its just an ego with men…they think by having sole rights to trousers they are great than others and should always be in lead which is just a fallacy that has been promoted by women for long….as we celebrate “Women’s Day” let’s…
….advocate for true equal opportunities seriously… Let it not just end with chitenge attires, matching, and speeches… Get on ground and do some work! Aim high, we currently in leadership crisis as a nation…men have failed us, surely we can do something about it!
