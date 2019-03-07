PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has sworn in eight (8) High Court Judges with a call to deliver quality and fair justice. Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at State House today, President Lungu said people have raised concerns over the delay in the disposal of court cases.

“As you join the bench, your first task is to address one of the biggest concerns by members of the public relating to the delay in the disposal of court cases,” he said.

He notes that out of the 37 High Court Judges, 21 are female and only 16 are male and that today’s appointment of more male judges is meant to balance the gender of Judges in the High Court.

“I expect that with your appointment which has substantially increased the number of High Court Judges, we will see an improvement in the time taken to dispose off court cases,” he said.

The Head of State said it is the duty of the Judges to guard the integrity and independence of the judiciary by carrying out their functions without outside influence.

“As the Excutive, on our part, we will continue to uphold and respect the doctrine of separation of power and the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

He stated that in accordance with article 259 of the Constitution of Zambia, appointments to public office should among other things take into account equitable representation of the youth, gender balance and regional diversity.

He expressed happiness that a good number of Judges appointed are youths who form the majority of the population.

And the President has retaliated his government’s commitment to creating opportunities for the youth and building their capacity through appointments to high offices.

Those sworn in as High Court Judges include Evaristo Pengele, Koreen Etambuyu Mwenda – Zimba, Kenneth Mulife, Wilfred Godfrey Kopa Muma, Ruth Hachitapika Chibbabbuka, Abha Nayar Patel, SC, Bonaventure Chakwawa Mbewe and Kazimbe Chenda.

The ceremony was witnessed by Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka among other Government Officials

