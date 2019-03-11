Coach George Lwandamina has declared that Zesco United will bounce back following their flopped CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign.

Zesco were on Sunday eliminated from the 2018/19 Confederation Cup after losing 3-0 at Nkana in their penultimate Group C match played in Wusakile.

Lwandamina admitted that the Zesco team needs re-organisation after accumulating just four points from the possible 15 so far in Group C.

“We have to work and make sure that we get back to the winning the realm. I know the task is huge because defensively we haven’t done well, even in attack we have not done well,” he said.

“We are creating chances but we are not putting them away which actually put pressure on defence. So it is the entire team will have to work on,” Lwandamina said.

Zesco are now focusing on next Sunday’s final Group C match against Ghana’s Asante Kotoko in Ndola on the same day Nkana will be visiting Al Hilal in Sudan.

“I can’t say we have to bring this one or that one we still have players who can work and with a lot of time will get back. Going forward, I am sure will have more time to do the reorganisation and Zesco will get back,” he said.

[Read 66 times, 66 reads today]