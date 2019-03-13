The Drug Enforcement Commission in North-Western Province has arrested two people for trafficking in over 1.5 tons of cannabis, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Patson Mula, 43, a small-scale farmer of Kandemba area in Solwezi District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 1.8 tons.

Also arrested in Solwezi District is Abel Kasaso, 34, of Kimakolwe area for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 33.4 kilograms.

And in Eastern Province the Commission has arrested and jointly charged Chalungama Muyayi, 34, a driver of Muyayi Farm with Marliot Lungu, 24, of John Laing in Lusaka for trafficking in 1.12 tons of cannabis concealed in 18 by 90-kilogram sacks and one fifty-kilogram sack laden on a canter intercepted in Lumezi District.

Also arrested is Ronald Besa, 49, a small-scale farmer of Masaba Village in Luapula Province for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 640 kilograms.

The Commission has reiterated a warning to small-scale farmers to desist from engaging themselves in the cultivation of illicit crops such as cannabis which have a devastating effect on the nation’s social wellbeing.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka Province has arrested a 33-year-old Malawian national identified as Yusuf Hafeez Twayib Nawe of Lusaka-West for trafficking in twenty-four boxes of dry miraa weighing 291 kilograms concealed in boxes falsely labelled pure Zambian Green Tea, Moringa, Ethiopian Tea and other labels of tea.

This follows the recent arrest of ten suspects for trafficking in over 1.3 tons of miraa concealed in boxes bearing similar false labels.

All suspects are in Police custody and will appear in court soon.

This is contained in a statement issued by DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.

