The Drug Enforcement Commission in North-Western Province has arrested two people for trafficking in over 1.5 tons of cannabis, contrary to the laws of Zambia.
Patson Mula, 43, a small-scale farmer of Kandemba area in Solwezi District has been arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 1.8 tons.
Also arrested in Solwezi District is Abel Kasaso, 34, of Kimakolwe area for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 33.4 kilograms.
And in Eastern Province the Commission has arrested and jointly charged Chalungama Muyayi, 34, a driver of Muyayi Farm with Marliot Lungu, 24, of John Laing in Lusaka for trafficking in 1.12 tons of cannabis concealed in 18 by 90-kilogram sacks and one fifty-kilogram sack laden on a canter intercepted in Lumezi District.
Also arrested is Ronald Besa, 49, a small-scale farmer of Masaba Village in Luapula Province for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 640 kilograms.
The Commission has reiterated a warning to small-scale farmers to desist from engaging themselves in the cultivation of illicit crops such as cannabis which have a devastating effect on the nation’s social wellbeing.
Meanwhile, the Commission in Lusaka Province has arrested a 33-year-old Malawian national identified as Yusuf Hafeez Twayib Nawe of Lusaka-West for trafficking in twenty-four boxes of dry miraa weighing 291 kilograms concealed in boxes falsely labelled pure Zambian Green Tea, Moringa, Ethiopian Tea and other labels of tea.
This follows the recent arrest of ten suspects for trafficking in over 1.3 tons of miraa concealed in boxes bearing similar false labels.
All suspects are in Police custody and will appear in court soon.
This is contained in a statement issued by DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo.
Please legalize this herb immediately ….wake up from your docility Lazy Lungu…DEC should be concerned with class A drugs like cocaine. By the time we wake up MOH will be importing cannabis pills from big pharmaceuticals at premium. A small country Malawi is set to become the latest African country to legalize marijuana farming in a bid to boost its economy (Qz.com2018). This comes as its major foreign exchange earner tobacco, starts to see the impact of a decades-long global anti-smoking lobby led by organizations including the WHO.
Industrial hemp can offer much to the country’s economy, it is reported that an acre with 2,500 plants can fetch up to $60,000 in the USA, in states where hemp has been legalized. On average an acre of 2,500 tobacco plants fetches around $5,000 in Malawi.
A South African-based Canadian investor Graham MacKintosh of Green Quest Farmerceuticals believes Malawi has the climatic conditions to grow the crop and shouldn’t miss out on the economic benefits it will reap out from it, as currently the market is “booming”.
“This crop has Cannabidiol oil, which is in high demand and it is estimated that in the next three years the CBD oil we extract from the crop is poised to grow at over 700%.” Says Mackintosh
African countries including Zimbabwe, Morocco, Lesotho and South Africa have either legalized or considering legalizing marijuana farming.
Quartz Africa 2018
