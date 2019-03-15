Patriotic Front candidate for Mfinshe Ward By-election in Malole Constituency, Mungwi District of Northern Province was unable to file in his nomination papers yesterday for the April 11th 2019 parliamentary by election as he was involved in an accident.

Joseph Mulenga had left behind some of the documents required by Electoral Commission of Zambia and was forced to return to the Boma Offices to collect the remaining documents.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said unfortunately, Mr. Mulenga got involved in a road traffic accident on his way back resulting in him missing the deadline.

Mr. Chanda said due to this unforeseen situation, he was unable to beat the ECZ’s stipulated deadline for filling in.

Meanwhile, two candidates successfully filed in nominations for the Mfinshe ward by -election in Mungwi district of Northern Province.

Returning officer, Gaston Phiri declared the duo as Bruno Mubanga of the United party for National Development and Ignatius Mutale from the Forum for Democracy and Development.

Speaking in separate interviews, both candidates promised to deliver the much-needed development to the people of Mfinshe ward.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set April 11th 2019, as the date for the local government by elections.

The Mfinshe by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Independent councilor, Anthony Mubanga.

