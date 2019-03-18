ACCA Global Advocate Felix Mutati says that the Church and civil society have the responsibility particularly to advise and correct the mistakes politicians make to avoid degeneration into bad governance.

Mr. Mutati, who was guest speaker at the International Conference on Internal Resource Mobilization and Stemming Illicit Financial Flows in Nairobi, Kenya said that failure by the church and civil society to advise politicians has led to poor governance on the African continent.

He also urged churches to help in creating a tax resource base and encourage the congregants to comply.

He shared Zambia’s experiences in the Mining and manufacturing sectors and the resultant decisions that were effected after being in rush to sign development agreements such as free duty on imports and not paying tax on profit.

And Fr. Charles Chilufya who is the Director Justice and Ecology office at the Jesuits Conference of Africa and Madagascar said that if African countries manage to collect enough money through taxes and avoid illicit tax evasion there would be more resources for social and infrastructure development instead of relying on debts which in turn bleed the economy.

He said that his organisation picked on Mr. Mutati due to his credentials which include vast experience in politics, holding various ministerial positions and being the ACCA Global Advocate.

