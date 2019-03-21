The Ndola City Council has instructed Revin Zambia Limited to conduct a product recall of Natural Power High Energy Drink SX.

Following a complaint from Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority through a letter dated 6th December, 2018 that suggested adulteration of Power Natural High Energy Drink SX with Sildenafil Citrate, The Ndola City Council collected various samples which were forwarded to the Food and Drugs Laboratory for investigations.

The authorities, Ndola City Council, Ministry of Health, Zambia Bureau of Standards and ZAMRA further opted to send samples to South Africa and Zimbabwe for further independent investigations of the alleged adulteration.

Results from both Zimbabwe and South Africa correlated with those obtained from the Foods and Drugs Laboratory that indicated a positive presence of Sildenafil Citrate in Natural Power SX Energy Drink

The levels of Sildenafil Citrate found in the samples ranged from 68.5 mg -71.3 mg per 250 ml of the drink. However, the raw material samples tested negative for Sildenafil Citrate therefore confirming the alleged adulteration.

It is in this regard that Revin Zambia Limited has been instructed to conduct a product recall of Natural Power High Energy Drink SX from yesterday from all the 10 provinces of Zambia that will be supervised by the Ndola City Council.

The recall will be focused on batches between E044G to E074G all environmental health officers, health inspectors and environmental health technicians are advised to concentrate on the batches and if found should be seized and submitted to the various council departments of public health.

The Ndola City Council has also suspended the production of Natural Power SX Energy Drink until remedial measures are put in place to the satisfaction of all the mentioned regulatory authorities.

Revin Zambia Limited has been found in violation of Section 3 (c) of The Foods and Drugs Act, CAP 303 of the Laws of Zambia as the drink constitutes an adulteration.

Additionally, the drink violates the terms and conditions of the products certification scheme under ZABS standards Act number 4 of 2017.

The relevant agencies such as ZAMRA, ZABS and NCC will monitor Revin Zambia Limited to ensure that they will operate within the provisions of applicable laws to protect the public.

Sildenafil is an active ingredient in oral therapy in erectile dysfunction in men. It is a prescription medicine and should only be taken upon recommendation by a Medical Doctor. The team of Medical Experts from the stated relevant authorities have highlighted many adverse side effects if not being administered with medical prescription, thus the drink Natural Power SX possess a threat to members of the public.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Tilyenji Mwanza, the Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager.

[Read 191 times, 192 reads today]