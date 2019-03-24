The Road Transport And Safety Agency (RTSA), has impounded over 400 motor vehicles for abrogating statutory instrument no.76 of 2016 which restricts Public Service Vehicles (PSV) from moving at night.

RTSA recently conducted a five-day special operation to ensure compliance with SI 76 and the agency is disturbed with the high number of PSVS drivers and operators contravening the provisions of SI 76 of 2016.

Head Public Relations, Fredrick Mubanga says the operation which was conducted along the major highways in the country reveled that a number of PSV drivers and operators are operating outside the provisions of SI 76 of 2016.

Mr. Mubanga says the SI 76 of 2016 restricts the movement of public service vehicles and vehicles in transit between 21:00 hours and 05:00 hours.

He says the agency is concerned that only three operators and companies have applied and managed to acquire a permit to be allowed to move at night and most operators opt to defy provisions of the law in this regard with impunity.

Mr. Mubanga says any person who contravenes the provisions of the SI commits an offence and is liable upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding one thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both.

[Read 37 times, 37 reads today]