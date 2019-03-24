

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has contributed a total of us$ 500,000 towards disaster efforts in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

SADC Chairperson Hage Geingob says Mozambique, the hardest hit of the 3 countries, will receive 200,000 united states dollars while Malawi and Zimbabwe will receive 150, 000 united states dollars each.

This follows after cyclone Idai has swept through Southern Africa, potentially killing hundreds of people and leaving widespread flooding in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

And dr. Geingob has since called upon other partners, within and beyond the region, to continue supporting the rescue operations, and in providing the needed humanitarian assistance.

In a statement, dr. Geingob says the economic cost and social impact of the cyclone to the affected countries, and indeed the entire region, is immeasurable.

Dr. Geingob who is also Namibian president says the cyclone, which killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands while others left a trail of destruction to land and infrastructure affecting accessibility and provision of health care and welfare to the affected communities.

Dr. Geingob says SADC appreciates the overwhelming support extended to the communities by some member states, cooperating partners, and most importantly by citizens of the three countries who combined efforts to assist their fellow nationals.

He adds that SADC stands in solidarity with the three countries as they recover from the tragedy.

Dr. Geingob says in view of the increased occurrence of climate-related catastrophes, such as cyclones, floods and droughts, around the world and especially in the SADC region, SADC reiterates its call for joint global efforts to reduce global warming and the impacts of climate change and variability, while stepping up efforts to enhance adaptive capacities of developing countries in line with the spirit of the Sendai framework for disaster risk reduction (2015-2030) and article 8(4) of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change.

He has since called upon SADC member states to re-double their efforts to strengthen disaster risk management capacities, as emphasized in the SADC disaster preparedness and response strategy adopted in 2016, and to fully operationalized the necessary collaborative mechanisms to ensure rapid joint and concerted responses to disasters.

[Read 17 times, 17 reads today]