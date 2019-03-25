A senior Member of the Patriotic Front Central Committee says President Edgar Lungu needs hard working Ministers to guarantee his 2021 election victory.

The Central Committee Member who opted to have his identify withheld said most of the Ministers surrounding President Edgar Lungu are not connecting with the grass root except for Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his Lusaka Province counterpart Bowman Lusambo.

The Member was reacting to the warning by President Lungu to his top leadership to stop misleading him.

Addressing PF officials at Chipata College of Education in Chipata, President Lungu top party leadership who are misleading him need to stop because they will consistently distance him from the power base who are the Zambian people.

The Member said in an interview Sunday morning that President Lungu needs to realize that only Dr Chilufya and Mr Lusambo are the ones that are helping bridge the gap between the party leadership and the grass root.

“What we know is that majority of these Ministers are simply technocrats and they are not politicians and as such, they are struggling to connect with the grass root where the real people are. The disconnect unfortunately is now widening and only these two Ministers are helping to bridge it,” the Central Committee Member said.

“It is therefore important that President Lungu keeps these two officials close to him as we head towards 2021, these two will be key for him maintaining the presidency after 2021,” the member said.

The Member said the fact that President Lungu is now complaining publicly that his top officials are misleading him calls for serious introspection.

“When you critically analyze, which other Ministers apart from Bowman (Lusambo) and Dr Chilufya are able to pull a crowd in any part of this country? The truth is that most of the people around the Boss are not helping him, all they do is rush to State House to ask for money because they do not have their own initiatives.”

The member added, “Just look at the campaigns for Bahati and Roan. The two (Dr Chilufya and Mr Lusambo) are doing very well and connecting with the voters. They are even over shadowing the candidates they are campaign for because the people love them.”

“You can take Bowman to Munali, Mpongwe, Masaiti, Roan, Solwezi or even Mongu in Western Province and he will be able to pull a crowd and address them about developmental issues and the people will listen, the same can be said about Dr Chilufya, we have seen him in Mwandi, Chipata, Serenje and on the Copperbelt and he is able to connect. These are the two people that we need to nurture if our 2021 victory is to be guaranteed,” the Central Committee member stated.

[Read 19 times, 19 reads today]