“…But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead.”

(Philippians 3:13, ESV)

Forget What Lies Behind

Many people don’t fully understand what it means to forget the past. One definition of the word “forget” is “to disregard intentionally, or to overlook.” You have to intentionally disregard your past so that it doesn’t keep you from moving forward. That means the good and the bad. If we’re not careful, even our past victories can keep us from rising higher if we get too comfortable where we are. God wants to take us from glory to glory, but if we don’t let go of the old, we’ll never be able to embrace the new. It’s time to forget what lies behind. Put it away once and for all. When you release it, it’s an act of your faith. Focus all your energy on moving forward. Trust that God has new levels of victory, peace and favor. Trust that He’s working behind the scenes on your behalf. As you forget what lies behind and press forward, you will see the abundant life the Lord has in store for you!

A Prayer for Today

“Father in Heaven, I choose to forget the past today. I don’t want anything to hold me back from the future You have prepared for me. I choose forgiveness and ask that You help me, by Your Spirit, to press forward in every area of my life. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.”

