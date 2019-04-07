President Lungu has challenged his former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba to go to the anti corruption and report the acts of corruption that he claims he saw in the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Government.

The President said that Mr Kalaba should not use the issue of imaginary corruption to tarnish the image of the Party when everyone knows that he resigned from his position as Foreign Affairs Minister so that he could start pushing his Presidential ambitions.

The President said that as Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Kalaba was always with him on his trips abroad and if he had seen any corruption taking place, he could easily have brought it to his attention, but never had he at any single moment said anything about it to him.

The President further said that people had informed him about Kalaba’s Presidential ambitions and that he had asked him if it was true but that Mr. Kalaba had denied it and therefore, armed with Mr. Kalaba’s denial of the allegations,he went on to defend Mr Kalaba against his accusers.

The President stated that he had, however, taken time to advise Kalaba that if he wanted to succeed him, he needed to wait for the right time and not to be in a rush, but , manage his ambitions and that God’s time was the best.

The President further stated that he had had a very cordial work relationship with Mr Kalaba and used to advise him to take care of his constituency.

“I would push him to return to the constituency to check on what was lacking so that he could work on it but the young man had other things on his mind instead of focusing on working for the people that sent him to Parliament,”

“If Kalaba truly saw corruption in PF, let him go to the ACC and report. It’s not for us to defend ourselves against false corruption allegations. He who alleges must prove,” the President said, before adding that it was common knowledge that thieves always point fingers at others calling them thieves to divert attention from their thieving activities.

The President urged the People of BAHATI to refuse to be used by a person that showed them that he had only his own interests and non of theirs at heart. He advised them to turn up in large numbers on the 11th of April and religate Kalaba to the political dust bin where he belonged.

The President stated that the only corruption present in the equation was that of Mr Kalaba neglecting to take schools, roads and clinics to BAHATI, thereby robbing the people of their share of the national cake and that was the biggest corruption that could only be explained by Mr Kalaba himself.

He urged the People of BAHATI to vote for Charles Chalwe because he had been carefully selected by the party central committee for his hard work and humility.

He said that Chalwe was equal to the task of developing BAHATI into a formidable constituency which would bring back the lost glory to the people of BAHATI.

President Lungu said this when he addressed a Rally held at Kaole stadium in BAHATI yesterday.

